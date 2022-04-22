Jada Pinkett Smith Addressed the Will Smith Slap Incident: "The Smith Family Has Been Focusing on Deep Healing"
The message appeared on 'Red Table Talk.'
Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook talk show Red Table Talk has returned for a new season.
The first episode, still co-hosted by Jada's mom "Gammy" and daughter Willow, features a vulnerable conversation with Janelle Monáe.
Of course, though, it would have been hard to just launch straight into a new episode without at the very least tangentially addressing the fact that Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke involving Jada at the 2022 Oscars.
Considering all the fallout from that slap, the Smiths knew they had to communicate with their audience in a way that made sense to them. They didn't say much, mind you, but they did say something.
At the beginning of the episode, a message reads, "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing.
"Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.
"Until then... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.
"Thanks for joining us."
The message was signed by Jada.
It's the second time the actress has addressed the incident to any extent. The first time, she posted a simple quote on Instagram that read, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."
A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)
A photo posted by on
The Academy launched "disciplinary proceedings" against Will Smith shortly after the awards ceremony. Eventually, they decided to ban the King Richard actor from attending the Oscars for 10 years, according to Vanity Fair.
Many celebrities and fans have condemned Will's actions as normalizing violence, and the Academy's decision reflects that point of view.
