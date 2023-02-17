Prince William and Princess Kate Took George and Charlotte to the 'Rings of Power' TV Set During Their School Break

I did some cool things on my school breaks as a kid: went to see some movies, read some books... It wasn't a bad life, but Prince George and Princess Charlotte are really living while school is out.

The royal kids, 9 and 7 respectively, got to visit the set of The Rings of Power with their parents Prince William and Princess Kate last Friday evening, The Sun reports.

The Rings of Power is a Lord of the Rings TV show spin-off, which airs on Amazon Prime. That day, they were filming in a forest near Ascot, which itself is close to the Waleses' home in Windsor.

Because the royals were invited for a private visit in the evening, however, Prince Louis, 4, was deemed too young to be out that late and stayed at home instead.

While it sounds like George and Charlotte were super excited to meet the cast and see how a TV show gets made, it's apparently their dad who had the best time of all—because he's a Lord of the Rings super fan, reportedly.

"William is a huge fan of the films so jumped at the chance," a source told The Sun.

"They were introduced to the major cast members and were shown around the set.

"It was all hugely exciting for George and Charlotte who loved looking at the props and how everything was laid out.

"Louis stayed at home as it was a bit late in the evening for him.

"They were accompanied by security and it was very low-key.

"It was a huge honor for the cast, too."

I think this is very sweet and I'm glad they got to do this as a family—especially since Prince William apparently reeeally loves Lord of the Rings.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave M. Benett / Getty)

Martin Freeman, who played Bilbo Baggins in the Hobbit series, revealed back in 2014 how much the King-in-waiting knows about the whole franchise. The two men met during the London premiere of the first movie, and Freeman later recalled how it went.

"He was a nice guy. He is the biggest royal fan. We have fans everywhere; it is a very beloved book," Freeman said (via the Mirror).

"William wanted to be there at [the] premiere as Kate was in hospital at the time so he obviously wanted to be there.

"He knew all the facts about Middle Earth and I think I kept him talking too long.

"You know the protocol, you have got to let them say what they want to say and let them move on, but I think I was boring him a little bit as I held onto him talking about Middle Earth."

That is so cute.