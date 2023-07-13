Zayn Malik Says 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai "Has Brought That Color Back" Into His Life

Zayn Malik has given his first in-depth interview in six years by appearing on blockbusting podcast Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper.
During the hourlong interview, the singer opened up about his upbringing in Northern England, his rise to fame as part of One Direction, his solo career, his life out in Pennsylvania, his experience of anxiety, and of course his relationship with his two-year-old daughter Khai, whom he shares with ex Gigi Hadid.
"The crazy thing is obviously I have her 50 percent of the time, so that time I have with her is so important, because I feel like she's growing up so fast. So when I'm with her, I don't work like at all," Malik shared about his time with Khai.
"I just spend a full day with her doing things that she wants to do, like painting, Play Doh, this, that, go to the park, go to the theme park, go to the zoo."
He went on to explain how his daughter has changed him, and it's so, so sweet.
"Like we just have fun," he said. "I feel like I've rekindled my own childhood through her, like I feel like we get to a certain point in adult life where everything's kind of vague and gray and boring, and she's brought that color back for me for sure, yeah."
I'm weeping.
A little later, the proud dad shared a little bit about his little one's personality, and how he feels she takes after him.
"I think she's funny, like she's a bit of a cheeky one. Yeah, she likes to have a bit of a joke and stuff, and like laugh a lot," he said. "She's chilled, though, but she loves reading as well. Which is something I think she definitely took from me. Like she just has an affinity for words, like she remembers everything."
Of course, he also referenced his experience of coparenting with Hadid, which he said is going smoothly, at least from his side.
"Coparenting is good," he said. "We have a really good relationship for Khai. She's the main importance. So yeah, it's going well."
After thinking for a few seconds, he added, "I think."
All sounds good to me!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
