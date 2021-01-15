Fans are convinced Zayn Malik has proposed to Gigi Hadid—or is very strongly considering it—thanks to a lyric in his new track.

In "When Love's Around," from his new album Nobody Is Listening, Malik sings, "I need you in my life / Yeah, you could be my wifе for real."

Is that a hint? Or just a very sweet lyric?

Zayn Malik's new album, Nobody Is Listening, has triggered intense speculation among Zigi fans, thanks to a certain lyric in a certain track titled "When Love's Around." In the track, which features Syd, Malik sings, "I need you in my life / Yeah, you could be my wifе for real / Only takes a woman / To show what it means to love." As Hollywood Life reports, fans of new parents Malik and Gigi Hadid raced to one conclusion: Malik has either proposed to Hadid, or is very strongly considering it. Listen below:

Before you get too excited, Zigi fans, let's keep in mind that we've been here before, after Malik debuted a new tattoo back in May. Fan account @ZaynReport spotted the new ink when jeweler George Khalife shared a snap of Malik wearing some of his creations, a previously unseen tattoo clearly visible in the photo. The tattoo was an excerpt of the poem "On Marriage" by Kahlil Gibran—and I'm sure I don't need to explain the significance of that.

Only part of the poem was visible in the photo, though Malik may well have the whole thing tattooed. Read the verses he definitely does have inked below:

Sing and dance together and be joyous,

but let each one of you be alone,

Even as the strings of a lute are alone

though they quiver with the same music.



Give your hearts, but not into each

other’s keeping.

For only the hand of Life can contain

your hearts.

And stand together yet not too near

together:

For the pillars of the temple stand apart,

And the oak tree and the cypress grow

not in each other’s shadow.

So if Malik got a tattoo concerning marriage in May or earlier, but he sings "you could be my wife" (emphasis mine) in his new track, what can we conclude about Malik and Hadid's relationship? Well, if we're honest, we'll only know their marital status if/when they decide to share it. Sorry to disappoint!

