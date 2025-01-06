Fans Think Zendaya Is Wearing an Engagement Ring at the Golden Globes

The enormous diamond on her ring finger can't be a coincidence...can it?

Zendaya at the 2025 Golden Globes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alicia Lutes
By
published
in News

Zendaya has fans freaking out over her 2025 Golden Globes look. And no, not just because she's looking as flawless as ever.

It's because: OH MY GOODNESS IS THAT A FLIPPING ENGAGEMENT RING ON HER DING DANG FINGER?

Like, yes, her orange dress is gorgeous, and her hair and makeup is stunning (custom Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry, styled by Law Roach). But it's the ring on her left hand ring finger that has fans wondering loudly across social media: did the actress get engaged to her longtime boyfriend Tom Holland?

Zendaya at the 2025 Golden Globes

Zendaya wore some gorgeous jewels, but there's one in particular that has fans tongues' wagging across social media.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Look! At! That! Ring! Y'all! Look at it! LOOK AT IT!

And no, not the super-blinged out bauble on her right hand, it's allllllll about the single, simple (if big can be seen as simple) diamond on her left.

There's JUST! NO! WAY! it isn't an engagement ring...right? RIGHT?

Zendaya at the 2025 Golden Globes

Hey, Tom: is this your doing?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Given how PR trained Zendaya undoubtedly is, it doesn't feel like a fluke or a simple styling choice. She's been working in this industry for far too long, and knows all too well about people's obsession regarding her relationship, for this to simply be an innocently placed diamond solitaire on her engagement ring finger.

Just look at how people were reacting on social media:

Not only that...some particularly eagle-eyed fans ALSO noted a tiny "t" tattoo that has—up until this point—previously gone unnoticed.

Unless...it's new...because...they're engaged?!

Adding fuel to the fire? This video of Zendaya seemingly showing off her ring to Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal:

Needless to say we're going to need some answers STAT, Zendaya!

Alicia Lutes
Alicia Lutes
Freelance Writer

Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.

