Fans Think Zendaya Is Wearing an Engagement Ring at the Golden Globes
The enormous diamond on her ring finger can't be a coincidence...can it?
Zendaya has fans freaking out over her 2025 Golden Globes look. And no, not just because she's looking as flawless as ever.
It's because: OH MY GOODNESS IS THAT A FLIPPING ENGAGEMENT RING ON HER DING DANG FINGER?
Like, yes, her orange dress is gorgeous, and her hair and makeup is stunning (custom Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry, styled by Law Roach). But it's the ring on her left hand ring finger that has fans wondering loudly across social media: did the actress get engaged to her longtime boyfriend Tom Holland?
Look! At! That! Ring! Y'all! Look at it! LOOK AT IT!
And no, not the super-blinged out bauble on her right hand, it's allllllll about the single, simple (if big can be seen as simple) diamond on her left.
There's JUST! NO! WAY! it isn't an engagement ring...right? RIGHT?
am i tripping or is zendaya wearing an engagement ring https://t.co/kkQHAn4GsRJanuary 6, 2025
Given how PR trained Zendaya undoubtedly is, it doesn't feel like a fluke or a simple styling choice. She's been working in this industry for far too long, and knows all too well about people's obsession regarding her relationship, for this to simply be an innocently placed diamond solitaire on her engagement ring finger.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Just look at how people were reacting on social media:
WAIT A MINUTE pic.twitter.com/1SpwXOT04yJanuary 6, 2025
Not only that...some particularly eagle-eyed fans ALSO noted a tiny "t" tattoo that has—up until this point—previously gone unnoticed.
Unless...it's new...because...they're engaged?!
finding out that zendaya has a tiny “t” tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my golden globes bingo card 😭😭 i’m so happy for my girl pic.twitter.com/WdJuEnzYR9January 6, 2025
Adding fuel to the fire? This video of Zendaya seemingly showing off her ring to Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal:
ZENDAYA SHOWING THE RING TO AMAY PASCAL WTFFFFF pic.twitter.com/5cORfwhuaVJanuary 6, 2025
Needless to say we're going to need some answers STAT, Zendaya!
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
-
Presenting the 2025 Golden Globes Best-Dressed List
Awards season has never had such a strong start.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Everybody Wants Kristen Bell and Adam Brody’s Hair Secrets
Good news: I have them.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Why Nikki Glaser Avoided Bringing up "Hot-Button" Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Drama at Golden Globes
The comedian poked fun of a number of celebrities in her opening monologue, but not the 'It Ends With Us' stars.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Nikki Glaser Avoided Bringing up "Hot-Button" Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Drama at Golden Globes
The comedian poked fun of a number of celebrities in her opening monologue, but not the 'It Ends With Us' stars.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Enjoy Mother-Daughter Night at Golden Globes After Divorce Finalized
The 19-year-old coordinated with her mom in Alexander McQueen.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester Show Rare PDA During Golden Globes Date Night
The couple coordinated in green for their red carpet moment.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Taylor Swift Tells Trevor Noah He Did a "Beautiful Job" Hosting the Grammys Following Jo Koy Golden Globes Debacle
She's impressed.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Chelsea Handler Ended Ex Jo Koy With a Perfectly Executed Swipe
And subtle too!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Barry Keoghan Wore His Biceps to the L.A. Premiere of ‘Masters of the Air’—and, Oh Yeah, Dolce & Gabbana, Too
Is this a Barry Keoghan bicep appreciation post? Yes. Yes it is.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jo Koy Reveals He's a Swiftie Amid Golden Globes Backlash
Huh!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meryl Streep Is Rumored to Be Dating Again—and Word On the Street Is It’s One of Her Famous Co-Stars
Streep announced her split from her husband of 45 years last fall.
By Rachel Burchfield Last updated