Zendaya Takes on the Pantsuit Trend in Vivienne Westwood Corset

This will shock absolutely no one: Zendaya killed it fashion-wise in Paris for the city’s eponymous fashion week—here’s but one example. Anyone who’s paying attention knows pantsuits are it right now (even Kate Middleton can’t stop wearing them), and Zendaya put her own spin on the trend, wearing a Vivienne Westwood corset in a video uploaded by Law Roach this week. In the video, Zendaya “was seen striking a sultry pose while leaning up against a wall in a Paris restaurant,” Us Weekly reports. Roach’s caption reads “Westwood in Paris…Private Collection.”
The look is from the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood fall/winter 2023-2024 collection and features an off-the-shoulder striped corset top that flows out into dramatic puff sleeves and cinches at the waist before flaring out at the hip. The top's matching striped straight-leg trousers, Us Weekly writes, “are simple and timeless.” Zendaya styled the look with a brown belt and brown pointed heels.
Zendaya has worn Vivienne Westwood before, perhaps most notably to the 2015 Oscars.
Zendaya and Roach have worked together since 2011, and, in an interview with The Cut this past March, Roach opened up about working with the multihyphenate, sharing that the two work to “elevate each other”: “The way that we came into the industry, nobody wanted to touch either one of us,” he said. “Like, nobody wanted to lend me clothes. Nobody wanted to dress her ‘cause, at that time, Disney girls weren’t considered real actresses. So we pinkie swore to each other that I would do my part. She would do her part. And we would do it together.”
