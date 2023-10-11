Zendaya Takes on the Pantsuit Trend in Vivienne Westwood Corset

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This will shock absolutely no one: Zendaya killed it fashion-wise in Paris for the city’s eponymous fashion week—here’s but one example . Anyone who’s paying attention knows pantsuits are it right now (even Kate Middleton can’t stop wearing them), and Zendaya put her own spin on the trend, wearing a Vivienne Westwood corset in a video uploaded by Law Roach this week. In the video, Zendaya “was seen striking a sultry pose while leaning up against a wall in a Paris restaurant,” Us Weekly reports. Roach’s caption reads “Westwood in Paris…Private Collection.”

(Image credit: Instagram)

The look is from the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood fall/winter 2023-2024 collection and features an off-the-shoulder striped corset top that flows out into dramatic puff sleeves and cinches at the waist before flaring out at the hip. The top's matching striped straight-leg trousers, Us Weekly writes, “are simple and timeless.” Zendaya styled the look with a brown belt and brown pointed heels.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Zendaya has worn Vivienne Westwood before, perhaps most notably to the 2015 Oscars.

(Image credit: Getty Images)