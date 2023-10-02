Zendaya Wows at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show in a Double-Zipper Dress by the Label

She has been an ambassador for the brand since earlier this year.

Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Paris Fashion Week continues, and, as ever, Zendaya continues to impress—this time in her ability to move seamlessly in a double-zipper Louis Vuitton dress, which she wore to the label’s show today.

Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya sat front row at Nicolas Ghesquiére’s presentation with Louis Vuitton, wearing a floor-length white dress designed by him with a double-zipper detail down the front that zipped from top to bottom, People reports. “However, to up the drama, she wore it zipped down to nearly her belly button and up to her thighs,” the outlet writes. “And, as with Louis Vuitton’s latest designs, the zipper pulls were oversize for added flair.”

Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to the gold zipper, Zendaya’s gown was embellished with an oversize buckle detail on the strap and finished with a short train. The multihyphenate was named an ambassador for Louis Vuitton earlier this year and capped off her look with white heels and Bulgari jewelry.

Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show

Zendaya at another point in the day Monday at Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Also in attendance at the Louis Vuitton show were Cate Blanchett, Jaden Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Connelly, Paul Bettany, Gemma Chan, Ana de Armas, and Pharrell Williams, who is the creative director of menswear for the label.

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

