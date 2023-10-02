Zendaya Wows at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show in a Double-Zipper Dress by the Label

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Paris Fashion Week continues, and, as ever, Zendaya continues to impress—this time in her ability to move seamlessly in a double-zipper Louis Vuitton dress, which she wore to the label’s show today.
Zendaya sat front row at Nicolas Ghesquiére’s presentation with Louis Vuitton, wearing a floor-length white dress designed by him with a double-zipper detail down the front that zipped from top to bottom, People reports. “However, to up the drama, she wore it zipped down to nearly her belly button and up to her thighs,” the outlet writes. “And, as with Louis Vuitton’s latest designs, the zipper pulls were oversize for added flair.”
In addition to the gold zipper, Zendaya’s gown was embellished with an oversize buckle detail on the strap and finished with a short train. The multihyphenate was named an ambassador for Louis Vuitton earlier this year and capped off her look with white heels and Bulgari jewelry.
Also in attendance at the Louis Vuitton show were Cate Blanchett, Jaden Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Connelly, Paul Bettany, Gemma Chan, Ana de Armas, and Pharrell Williams, who is the creative director of menswear for the label.
