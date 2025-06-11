The Power Tailoring Trend Has Selena Gomez Following Suit

Hollywood's suiting streak continues.

Selena Gomez turns heads in a white power suit at a Rare Beauty event.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The strength of a power suit spans generations and aesthetics alike. This year alone, everyone from Tracee Ellis Ross and Naomi Watts to Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez has worn timeless tailoring for major events. While Saint Laurent's Spring 2025 collection certainly inspired the surge, other designers quickly followed suit (no pun intended).

Most recently, Gomez showcased Jacquemus's take on the menswear staple at a Rare Beauty soirée in New York—and later, on Instagram. The beauty brand's founder hosted her Rare Impact Fundraising event in all-black attire, starting with an oversized blazer from Simon Porte Jacquemus's label. She layered a matching Khaite bodysuit underneath, instead of the typical button-down, and added coordinating trousers to finish. A dark belt with gold hardware, courtesy of Déhanche cinched her heightened waistline.

Black La Casa 'la Veste Tibau' Blazer
JACQUEMUS
Black La Casa 'la Veste Tibau' Blazer

Khaite, Toto Bodysuit in Black
Khaite
Toto Bodysuit in Black

Jacquemus,

Jacquemus
The Paseo Pants

Gomez's footwear is cut off by the mirror selfie, but according to her longtime stylist, Erin Walsh, she chose her tried-and-true brand, Jimmy Choo. For jewelry, the Only Murders in the Building actor frosted herself with gold Jennifer Fisher bling. In Walsh's corresponding Instagram post, Gomez's $225,000 engagement ring was front and center.

Small Puffy Dagger Earrings
Jennifer Fisher
Small Puffy Dagger Earrings

Ring Set
Jennifer Fisher
Ring Set

As loyal Selenators know, this tailored two-piece is so on-brand for the A-lister. Whenever she goes the suiting route, she requires striking shoulders, a statement belt, and wide-leg bottoms. On March 25, Gomez delivered another sleek suit—this time from Ronny Kobo. Complete with a cropped jacket and pleated pants, the gray set looked cool alongside a Western-inspired Celine belt and Maison H jewelry. Her carry-all of the day was the Osoi Boat Wide Bag in the popular east-west silhouette.

Selena Gomez pulls off a pinstripe suit set in NYC on March 25.

Selena Gomez pulls off a pinstripe suit set in NYC on March 25.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Gomez's co-ord is replicable with or without a designer budget. Just shop the staples below, pop on some gold jewelry, and voilà: you've perfected the power suit.

Shop Power Tailoring Inspired By Selena Gomez

James Relaxed Blazer
Reformation
James Relaxed Blazer

Scuba Halter Bodysuit
Good American
Scuba Halter Bodysuit

Pleated Wide Trousers (longer)
Uniqlo
Pleated Wide Trousers

