The strength of a power suit spans generations and aesthetics alike. This year alone, everyone from Tracee Ellis Ross and Naomi Watts to Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez has worn timeless tailoring for major events. While Saint Laurent's Spring 2025 collection certainly inspired the surge, other designers quickly followed suit (no pun intended).

Most recently, Gomez showcased Jacquemus's take on the menswear staple at a Rare Beauty soirée in New York—and later, on Instagram. The beauty brand's founder hosted her Rare Impact Fundraising event in all-black attire, starting with an oversized blazer from Simon Porte Jacquemus's label. She layered a matching Khaite bodysuit underneath, instead of the typical button-down, and added coordinating trousers to finish. A dark belt with gold hardware, courtesy of Déhanche cinched her heightened waistline.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

Gomez's footwear is cut off by the mirror selfie, but according to her longtime stylist, Erin Walsh, she chose her tried-and-true brand, Jimmy Choo. For jewelry, the Only Murders in the Building actor frosted herself with gold Jennifer Fisher bling. In Walsh's corresponding Instagram post, Gomez's $225,000 engagement ring was front and center.

A post shared by Erin Walsh (@erinwalshstyle) A photo posted by on

As loyal Selenators know, this tailored two-piece is so on-brand for the A-lister. Whenever she goes the suiting route, she requires striking shoulders, a statement belt, and wide-leg bottoms. On March 25, Gomez delivered another sleek suit—this time from Ronny Kobo. Complete with a cropped jacket and pleated pants, the gray set looked cool alongside a Western-inspired Celine belt and Maison H jewelry. Her carry-all of the day was the Osoi Boat Wide Bag in the popular east-west silhouette.

Selena Gomez pulls off a pinstripe suit set in NYC on March 25. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gomez's co-ord is replicable with or without a designer budget. Just shop the staples below, pop on some gold jewelry, and voilà: you've perfected the power suit.

Shop Power Tailoring Inspired By Selena Gomez

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors