Tom Holland's Dad Revealed Details About How He Proposed to Zendaya
"Tom had everything planned out…"
If Hollywood had an official Cutest Couple award, Tom Holland and Zendaya would probably take the title. The couple, who have been together since at least 2021 (although they were linked romantically as far back as 2017), are now officially engaged.
Although Holland and Zendaya definitely aren't shy about their feelings for each other, they've also made a point to protect their private moments. When TMZ broke the news of their engagement, the outlet reported that its sources described a relatively low-key engagement, saying "it wasn't a big, over-the-top proposal" and that "instead, it was very romantic and intimate."
A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)
A photo posted by on
Even though TMZ reported that sources said the couple's "family wasn't there" and the proposal itself was "just a sweet moment between Tom and Zendaya," the actor's family was apparently well-aware of the prep that he put into the big moment.
Holland's father, Dominic Holland, shared some details about the proposal in a Patreon post on Friday, Jan. 10.
"Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared," Dominic wrote, according to People. "He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear."
Holland's approach to the proposal broke a family tradition of sorts, apparently, as Dominic described his proposal to Tom's mother, Nicola "Nikki" Holland, as much less planned out—noting that when he proposed, he didn't even have a ring, let alone her parent's blessing.
A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)
A photo posted by on
As for Holland and Zendaya's engagement, the actual proposal reportedly happened sometime over the Christmas holidays, but a source told People that Holland had been "wanting to propose for a while now" and that "everyone close to them knew the engagement was happening."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one," the source added. "They have something very special."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Do Your Stressed Winter Skin a Favor and Invest In Barrier Repair
14 expert-approved products for soothed, glowy skin, ahead.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
20 On-Sale Beauty Finds to Conquer the Winter Season
It's time to add some hydration to your routine.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Netflix Is Adapting One of #BookTok's Favorite Romances—Here's What We Know About Ana Huang's 'Twisted Love' TV Series
Could this be the next 'Bridgerton' or 'Tell Me Lies?'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Cemented Their Love Story With Matching Tattoos Before Engagement
The tattoo artist dished on the "lovely" couple and their discreet ink.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Zendaya Is Engaged to Tom Holland, and She Had the Sweetest Reaction to Engagement Ring Questions at the 2025 Golden Globes
Sources have since dished on the "intimate and romantic" proposal.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Tom Holland Opened Up About the "Eye-Opening Moment" That Made Him Commit to Sobriety
"My problem was that I would have one drink and be fine, and then I would just go too far," the actor said of his past alcohol use.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Tom Holland Revealed the Big Relationship Step He and Zendaya Plan to Take Next Christmas
The only reason it didn't happen this year, he says, is "since we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Tom Holland Calls Dating Zendaya "The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me"
And now we weep collectively.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zendaya Says Working With Tom Holland Is "Second Nature"
Ughhh, these two!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zendaya Admits She Wouldn't Take Tom Holland to a Dance Class Because He's "Too Good"
Very relatable stuff.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Three Years In, Zendaya and Tom Holland Are “Rock Solid” and the “Real Deal”
There’s a key reason for their love story’s success.
By Rachel Burchfield Published