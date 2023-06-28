Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in Poland Last Night

Sure, Tom Holland and Zendaya are famous movie stars but hey, they just want to go on date night to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour too, okay? And that’s just what they did last night, according to Hollywood Life—except they jetted to Warsaw, Poland to take in the show. (No word exactly why Poland.)
“The lovebirds were filmed sitting in their seats at the venue by a fellow concert attendee and it was quickly shared on Twitter,” the outlet reports. “They both appeared relaxed and content in the clip and wore casual outfits.”
Holland has been promoting his new show on Apple TV+, The Crowded Room, and we’ve gotten glimpses into the normally fiercely private couple’s love story. Though they have been costars for years in the Spider-Man franchise, the pair’s romance was only confirmed in 2021, when they were spotted passionately kissing in L.A.; though they like to keep their relationship private (and we get it), they’ve also let us peek behind the curtain at their feelings for one another. In 2022, Zendaya shared a birthday Instagram message to Holland, calling him “the one who makes me the happiest.”
Holland divulged that he wooed Zendaya by fixing a broken door at her home; he also, in no uncertain terms, declared himself “happy and in love.”
“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep it as sacred as possible,” he told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone. It’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”
