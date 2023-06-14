Tom Holland on Zendaya: “I’m Happy and In Love”

One of our favorite couples? Tom Holland and Zendaya—and Holland is opening up about his feelings for Zendaya, his former Spider-Man costar whose relationship went public back in 2021. Holland, promoting his new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, undertook the challenge of answering 30 questions as quickly as possible, and in the midst of his interview, some true love nuggets came out that made us swoon.

In addition to learning that Holland’s love languages are physical touch and words of affirmation and that he’s recently started watching Survivor for the very first time, it’s when he was asked what the secret to his “rizz” was (rizz being another word for charisma or charm, especially when flirting), Holland said “I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Alluding to how he and Zendaya fell in love, he added “I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other—it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit.”

Of the rizz, he said “that’s kind of where my rizz is at. And, you know, I’m locked up. I’m happy and in love so I’ve got no need for rizz.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Zendaya came up again later in the interview, when he revealed that she is the person that sends him the most memes: “It’s nonstop,” Holland said. “She sends me too much. It’s like, I can’t keep up! I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I’ll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her.”

One last tidbit about his girlfriend? Zendaya was actually Holland’s childhood celebrity crush, apparently. Endless swoon over here over these two.