FAQs

Does Costa Del Mar have any student discounts? Students will be happy to hear there is a 15% off student discount when you shop with a UNiDAYS account at Costa Del Mar. If you haven’t signed up for a UNiDAYS account already, it’s completely free to do so. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of the student discount, including which products are eligible for this promotion.

Are There Any Military Discounts at Costa Del Mar? Yes. Costa Del Mar has a military discount for both military staff and veterans. You’ll be able to access 15% off your order once you verify your military employment via ID.me. As always, be sure to read the terms and conditions of your discount before going to the checkout. It’s also worth knowing that there’s a 15% discount for teachers, government, first responders, and nurses.

Can I Coupon Stack at Costa Del Mar? Unfortunately, Costa Del Mar does not accept coupon stacking. You can only use one coupon code per order. When you choose the right coupon for your order, you can still make a huge saving on your total price.

How can I get a Costa Del Mar new customer discount? If you’re new to Costa Del Mar, then you can get a first-order discount by signing up for the newsletter. Sign up with your email address and you’ll get $10 off your first order. Costa Del Mar will also send you the latest sales and promotions so you can shop your favorite glasses for less.

Does Costa Del Mar have a warranty on their glasses? Costa Del Mar has a limited two-year warranty on every eyewear product. This means you shop with confidence at Costa Del Mar. They also have a Repair and Replacement program available for selected glasses.

Hints and Tips

Join the Newsletter: Do you want to be the first to know about Costa Del Mar sales and new products? When you sign up for the newsletter, you’ll be sent regular emails keeping you updated with the brand. You’ll also get $10 off your first order at Costa Del Mar to help keep those costs at a low price. You can sign up for the newsletter by going to the Costa Del Mar homepage. Simply scroll down to the ‘Sign Up For Emails’ section, type in your email address, and click ‘Sign Up’. Alternatively, you can use the relevant promo code on this page which should take you to the sign up box.

Relax with Free Shipping: We all know how annoying it can be to get to the checkout and realise the shipping fees are too expensive. At Costa Del Mar, you can relax knowing that there is free shipping is for every order over $50. If your order is less than $50, then don’t worry. Costa Del Mar offers an affordable shipping charge of $4.99 for each order. It’s also great to know that because Costa Del Mar cares about our blue planet, standard shipping is made on a ‘green shipping’ service designed to be more sustainable. For more information about green shipping, you can visit the ‘Shipping & Returns’ page on the Costa Del Mar website.

Shop the Clearance Sale: It can be difficult to find the clearance deals on the Costa Del Mar website, as there is no clear Sale page. However, you can shop the Clearance sale by clicking on the relevant promo code on this page. You can find up to 50% off on sunglasses and reading glasses from the Clearance. You can also shop Costa Del Mar t-shirts, caps, and accessories for both men and women. It’s simple to navigate the sale with helpful filters such as ‘30% off’ and ‘50% off’. Previous collections in the Clearance have included Ocearch, Ferg, and Spearo. If those Reefton or Fantail sunglasses you like are not on sale, you can always use one of our coupon codes on this page to save on your order. It’s also a great idea to sign up for the newsletter, so you won’t miss out on any deals the brand post.

Enjoy Military Discounts: Military staff and veterans can save on their sunglasses, glasses, and prescription glasses at Costa Del Mar. With this military discount, you can save up 15% off your order. The best part is this 15% discount is also available for teachers, government employees, nurses, and first responders. To verify your work status, simply log into ID.me with your work email. You’ll then be able to access your discount and save on your order.

Student Sunglasses Savings: Are you a student looking to save on your next sunglasses purchase? Costa Del Mar has a 15% off student discount which you can access via UNiDAYS. Simply log into your free UNiDAYS account to verify your student status. From prescription glasses to sunglasses, you can save on your eyewear as a student. We’d always recommend shopping the sale too for collections that won’t break the bank.

How to Use Your Costa Del Mar Promo Code