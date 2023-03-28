FAQs

What shipping options are available at FragranceX? At FragranceX, there are a few shipping options available for you to choose from at the checkout stage. Standard shipping will take 2-5 business days and is free on all orders over $35. For orders that are less than $35, standard shipping is $6.95. Second-day express shipping will take 2-3 business days and costs $8.95. Finally, for the quickest shipping option, you can choose next-day air shipping, which will take 1-2 business days. The cost of this shipping option depends on the amount of items that you are ordering. You’ll find out how much this will cost at the checkout stage.

How can I contact FragranceX? If you need to get into contact with FragranceX, you can do so on the following number: 1-888-557-3738. Their phone lines are open: Mon - Sun, 7:00am - 4:00pm. Alternatively, you can email them at: Support@FragranceX.com .

Can I track my order from FragranceX? Yes, you can. Simply head over to the FragranceX website, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, and hit the ‘Order Status’ button. Then, log into your FragranceX account to access your tracking information. Please note that it may take up to 48 hours for your tracking number to be activated.

What payment methods are available to use at FragranceX? At FragranceX, they have several types of payment methods available for you to choose from. They accept major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, and JCB. They also accept alternative payment methods including PayPal, Afterpay, Klarna, and Apple Pay.

What is the returns policy at FragranceX? At FragranceX, they have a 30-day returns policy if you are not 100% satisfied with your purchase. This means you’ll have up to 30 days after your original purchase date to return your order. All items must be returned in their original condition, and in its original packaging. Please note that the cost of making a return is the responsibility of the customer and will be deducted from your refund.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers:

Make sure that you stay up to date with all of the latest news and new product arrivals from FragranceX when you sign up to the FragranceX newsletter. When you sign up with your email, you’ll be notified of exclusive offers and promotions, and even get 15% off your first order. So, head over to the FragranceX website now and sign up so you never miss out on another deal to help save yourself some cash on your next purchase!

Travel Size & Samples:

Want to purchase a new fragrance for yourself or your special someone but you’re not sure what to buy? Buying fragrances can often be a costly affair so it’s definitely something you’ll want to get right - and what’s a better way to show someone how well you know them than buying a fragrance that is sure to become their signature scent? Well, at FragranceX, there are several ways you can do this using travel size scents, testers and samples. Travel-size scents are fantastic for - you guessed it - travelling. But they’re also great for exploring new scents before committing to a full-sized bottle. Alternatively, if you’ve got a bit more time on your hands and you’d like to give a fragrance a good sniff before purchasing, make the most of samples from FragranceX. These will help you on your final decision of what to purchase. The best part is, both travel size bottles and samples are at affordable prices so you’ll be able to find new scents, without having to splash the cash!

Gift Sets:

Whether you’ve got an upcoming birthday, a special occasion to celebrate, or you simply fancy adding to your perfume collection, check out the gift sets section on the FragranceX website. Discover fantastic sets full of some of your favourite fragrance brands in the form of perfumes, minis, body sprays and more! What’s more, you can enjoy these at great discounts including up to as much as 75% off! So, head over to the gift set section now for an affordable and easy way to stock up on your much-loved fragrances!

Best Sellers:

If you’re unsure what fragrance suits you best, or you don’t have time to pop into a FragranceX store to smell some scents, fear not. FragranceX has a super handy best sellers section where you can shop some of their most-loved and most popular fragrances. That way, you can purchase one and rest assured that you’ll likely love it as much as everyone else. So, no pesky return charges for you, and a brand new and exciting signature fragrance to discover!

How to Use Your FragranceX Promo Code