What shipping options are available from Thrive Causemetics? At Thrive Causemetics, they have two main shipping options for you to choose from at the checkout stage. Standard shipping is free on all orders over $35 and will take approximately 3-7 business days. For orders that are below $35, standard shipping costs $5.95. Alternatively, if you’d prefer a more speedy delivery, you can opt for priority shipping which costs $7.95 and takes approximately 2-4 business days. Please note that every order usually takes 1-3 business days to be fully processed, and will be shipped after this amount of time.

Can I track my order from Thrive Causemetics? You can indeed. Once your order has been processed and shipped, you’ll receive a confirmation email that contains your tracking information. Then, simply use your tracking number to find out more information regarding the whereabouts of your order. Please note that some tracking numbers may take up to 48 hours to be activated before you can use them.

Can I contact Thrive Causemetics? Yes, you can. There are several ways for you to contact Thrive Causemetics. Simply head over to the Thrive Causemetics website, scroll down to the bottom of the page, and click the ‘Contact Us’ button. Once you have reached the contact page, you’ll be able to contact them through several methods. You can contact them via live chat which is open Mon - Fri, 7:00am - 7:00pm. You can also call them on the following number: (888) 804-4318. Their phone lines are open: 7:00am - 7:00pm. Alternatively, you can email them at: help@thrivecausemetics.com .

What is the returns policy at Thrive Causemetics? If you’re not 100% happy with your purchase from Thrive Causemetics, you can return it. They have a 60-day returns policy which means you’ll have up to 60 days after your original purchase date to return your order. To create a return, simply head over to the Thrive Causemetics website. The cost of making a return is the customer’s responsibility and is a total of $5, which will be deducted from your refund. You can expect to receive your refund after approximately 14 business days.

Stay up to date with all of the latest news and new product arrivals from Thrive Causemetics when you sign up to the Thrive Causemetics newsletter using your email address. When you do, you could be one of the first to hear about exclusive promotional deals, get notified of sales, and even get 10% off first purchase over $50. So, head over to the Thrive Causemetics website and be sure to sign up now so you can start saving yourself some money on your next purchase.

If you’ve got your eye on more than one thing but it’s a little out of your price range, be sure to check out the handy Thrive Causemetics special offers section. When you do, you’ll find fantastic deals on high-quality products to help you treat yourself on some new skincare products without having to splash the cash. Whether it’s 20% off a CC Cream and concealer set, a free travel-size bag with your next order, or free standard shipping on orders over $35, you’ll be able to enjoy your skincare essentials for less!

Whether you’re a loyal customer at Thrive Causemetics, or this is your first time purchasing from them, be sure to check out their rewards on offer. When you sign up and join their rewards program, you’ll be able to earn yourself some serious points easily with their refer-a-friend scheme where you can give your friends the gift of $10 on their next order (you’ll get $10 too!) and then redeem your points against your future purchases. You’ll also get 100 points when you join, and get a whopping 1,000 points on your birthday! Simply head over to the Thrive Causemetics website now to join.

If you’re unsure what skincare products will work best for your skin, and you don’t want to waste time or money on making pesky returns, Thrive Causemetics have got your back. On their website, you can do their useful skincare quiz which will help point you in the right direction regarding products that your skin will love and benefit from. If you’re a bit tight for time, then check out the Thrive Causemetics best sellers section. There, you can discover and shop some of the most popular and most-loved skincare products that you can purchase feeling confident that you’ll be able to count on them and love them as much as others do.

