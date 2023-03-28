FAQs

Can I get free shipping at Beauty Brands? Beauty Brand does have standard shipping for orders to the US contiguous states. You can get standard shipping for free if you spend $50 or more. You can also get free shipping if you’re on the Take10 Plus level of their rewards program. Standard shipping should arrive within 5-9 working days. Another way to get free shipping is by searching our page for a shipping coupon code.

Does Beauty Brands have a rewards program? Yes. Beauty Brands has a rewards program called Take10, which allows you to earn on your orders. For each $100 you spend, you’ll get 10% off your next order. You can start at the Take10 level and work your way to Take10 Plus. With Take10 Plus, you can expect more savings such as free shipping.

When will my Beauty Brand coupon expire? You can always see when your coupon expires by checking the terms and conditions. All our active coupons and deals at Marie Claire will be in full color on the page. If a coupon is expired, it will be greyed out.

How do I get a first order discount at Beauty Brands? If you are placing your first order at Beauty Brands, then sign up for emails to get a discount. You’ll get 10% off your first order with no minimum spend. Click on the relevant promo code on this page to sign-up for your coupon.

What is the returns policy at Beauty Brands? Beauty Brands has a 100% Guarantee on their products. This means you can return your products within 30 days of purchasing, if you’re not happy with them. Your item should be in its original packaging to be accepted for a return or exchange. It appears the customer needs to pay return costs.

Hints and tips

Save with Sale

Beauty Brands has a sale section where you can find discounts all year round. Be sure to browse this sale page when shopping for your next beauty product. You’ll can even find discounts of up to 75% off, if you shop at the right times. Shop the sale for percentage discounts on hair, nails, makeup, skincare, bath, and men’s products too. We’d always recommend waiting for special sale events too, such as the Warehouse Clearance or Liter Sale. You can usually shop 70-75% off in these sales. For the latest sales, simply click the relevant promo code on this page. You can also click ‘Sale’ from the menu on the Beauty Brands homepage.

Low-Cost Shipping

If you’re looking for affordable shipping on all your beauty products, then Beauty Brands is the shop for you. You can even get free shipping on any order of $50 or more. This will automatically be added to your order without you having to search for a code. For orders less than $50, then standard shipping costs $7.95 per order. Standard shipping will arrive within 5-9 business days. It’s worth knowing you can also choose Expedited or Select Day Shipping at an additional cost. For orders without free shipping, check this page for a free shipping promotion and save on delivery costs.

Sign up for the Newsletter

Are you looking for trending beauty brands at great prices? Be sure to sign up for the Beauty Brands newsletter. You’ll be kept updates on the newest brands, promotions, and sales. Once you sign up, you’ll also be sent 10% off your first Beauty Brands order. Simply go to the Beauty Brands website and scroll down to the website footer. You can type your preferred email address into this box and click ‘Go’ to sign up.

Rewards Programs

Shopping at a selected store regularly can make it worth signing up for a rewards program. For those who love Beauty Brands, it’s a great idea to join their Take10 rewards program. With each order you make, you can earn points towards coupons. Each 100 points earned will give you a 10% off coupon for your next order at Beauty Brands. There are two levels to the program: Take10 and Take10 Plus. At the first level, you can get free birthday and anniversary gifts. With Take10 Plus, you’ll also get free shipping, early sale access, and exclusive promotions. Sign up today by clicking the Take10 Rewards from the top bar on the homepage.

Affordable Gifts

Does one of your friends love beauty? You can find the perfect gift for them at Beauty Brands. When you visit the Beauty Brands website, hover your cursor over the ‘Gifts’ section. You’ll be able to see fantastic beauty buys in sections such as ‘$10 or Under’ or ‘Gifts for Her’. Whether they prefer skincare or hair products, there’s something for every beauty fan and budget at Beauty Brands.

New Deals

Beauty Brands also has a ‘Hot Deals’ section which should appear when you first go to their website. This will give you some of the most popular deals on skincare and makeup. Their homepage is also a great place to look for promotions such as free cosmetics bags or new products with selected orders. Be sure to check this page too for the latest promotions and coupon codes.

How to use your Beauty Brands coupon code