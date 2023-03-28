FAQs

How do I get free shipping from Morphe? You can get free shipping on your Morphe orders when you spend $45 or over. This will automatically be applied to your order when you get to the checkout. It’s worth noting this free shipping is only valid to the contiguous US states. For orders less than $45, standard shipping costs $5.95. Be sure to check our page for a free shipping code.

Does Morphe have a professional membership discount? Sadly, no. Morphe no longer has a professional membership discount unless you’re in Australia. However, we’re always on the lookout for savings so will let you know if they add it again. Sign up for their newsletter or check this page for updates on brand news.

Does Morphe offer a student discount? Unfortunately, Morphe does not offer any student discount currently on its US website. Students from the US might need to wait to see if Morpher changes this in the future. However, you can still save on your order when you sign up for the Morphe newsletter or shop their sales.

How can I get a promo code for 20% off Morphe? Sign up for the Morphe newsletter and you’ll receive 20% off your first order. Whilst Morphe does not list a minimum spend, be sure to check the terms and conditions of your coupon. For more 20% off discounts, shop the sale section. You can usually shop price drops of up to 50% with the sale. Check our page for the latest sale percentage discounts and promotions.

Are Morphe products vegan? There are plenty of vegan products available at Morphe, including bestsellers such as the Mega Matte Lipsticks and James Charles Artistry palettes. However, not all of their products are vegan so be sure to check the ingredients list.





Shop the Morphe Sale

For brilliant prices on new makeup, make sure to go to the Sale section on the Morphe website. You can shop for plenty of products at discounted prices to upgrade your makeup for less. Some discounted items have included collaborations too, such as the James Charles Palette. You can shop for a range of product types, including makeup brushes, lipstick, bronzer, and makeup setting spray. The sale usually includes discounts from 5- 60% off. It’s worth noting the team at Morphe updates the sale daily with the best savings. Be sure to bookmark this page for the latest sales updates so you won’t miss discounts on your favorite products.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up for the newsletter with your email address and you can get sale updates and notifications. You’ll also get 20% off your first order at Morphe, excluding sale items or specific products. By signing up, you’ll also be given exclusive promotions and be the first to know about new products. All you need to do to sign up is visit the Morphe homepage. An email-sign up box should appear where you can type your email address to join. You can also scroll to the footer of the website and sign-up to the email box there. Make sure to check your spam folder for your welcome promo code.

Economical Shipping

By shopping with Morphe, you can get free shipping on orders of $45 or more. With a fantastic range of brush sets, makeup, and skincare, it’s easy to reach this minimum amount. If your order is less than $45, don’t worry. Morphe offers an affordable shipping cost of $5.95 per order. It’s worth noting standard shipping should arrive within 5-7 working days. This excludes Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Military Bases, where there are additional times. Of course, you can check this page for the occasional free shipping code too.

Join Morphe Rewards

Why not sign up for the Morphe rewards program? If you’re a regular Morphe customer, you can easily earn points to use toward future purchases. There are 3 tiers to the rewards program: Rising Star, Hotshot, and Icon. The higher your tier, the more rewards you get. You’ll even be sent 15% off simply for signing up for Morphe Rewards. Each reward tier also gets a birthday promo code, extra point days, and double point days. You can also get extra points for referring a friend and following Morphe on social media. To sign up for Morphe Rewards, go to the homepage and then ‘Morphe Rewards’ in the website footer.

Refer A Friend

If you know a friend who loves makeup or skincare, it might be worth referring them to Morphe. You can refer a friend when you sign up for a Morphe Rewards account. Your friend will get $5 off their first order from Morphe when they use your referral code. Once they’ve placed the order, you’ll be sent 100 points. This is the equivalent of a $5 credit to your account.

