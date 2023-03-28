FAQs

How Do You Get Free Shipping on Sephora? Sephora offers free standard three day shipping on all U.S. merchandise orders $50 and over (excluding taxes). For orders less than $50, there is a delivery charge of $6.50. Beauty Insiders get free shipping on any order with no minimum requirement so if you only need lipstick, then you can simply order that without hassle.

Does Sephora Do Student Discounts? Sephora offers a 10 percent student discount through their partnership with UniDays. However, if that’s not enough or you don’t have an account with UniDays, you’re likely to find even better deals and discounts with the promo codes on this page for skincare, makeup, and hair care products.

How Often Do Sephora Have Sales? Sephora typically has three VIB sales throughout the year in April, August, and November (although the dates usually change each year.) During these sales, members can save between 10 and 20 percent on their order depending on their status. Also, for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Sephora usually has promo codes and discounts to apply to your cart for even more savings. We regularly update our list of Sephora coupon codes, so check back daily for the best deals on everything from makeup to hair care.

Hints and Tips

Unlike the makeup you’d find at a drugstore, brands at Sephora are typically on the higher-end side. Prices will vary based on the brand, product, size, etc. However, you probably won’t find mascara for $8 like you would at Walgreens. With that said, there are a few different ways you can not only save big when shopping at Sephora, but also take advantage of all of the resources available from the brand.

Sign Up to Be A Beauty Insider: For those makeup enthusiasts, if you’re not already a Beauty Insider at Sephora, then you’ll want to sign up ASAP. Not only is it free to join, but also you’ll receive Beauty Insider cash, enjoy free shipping, and access to seasonal savings events where you can save up to 20% off. You’ll earn 1 point for every $1 spent which can be used towards the redemption of free products and deals.

Check Out Beauty Under $20: If you’re not looking to spend an arm and a leg on mascara or lipstick, then you’ll want to head over to the Beauty Under $20 section where you’ll find products that are more affordable and cost less than twenty bucks. Right now, you’ll find the Original BeautyBlender Makeup Sponge available for $20 and Tarte’s SEA Power Flex™ Full Coverage Vegan Concealer for $14.

Browse the Sales Page: For a more extensive list of sales and deals, you’ll want to visit this page. Here you’ll find sales on products from brands like Tarte, Yves Saint Laurent, Pat McGrath Labs, Ciaté London, and more — (ex. save $10 on this KVD Beauty Kitten Mini: Glamrok Shade + Light Eyeshadow Quad.)

How to use Sephora promo codes

Now that you have all of the promo codes you need, here’s the fun part — using them. Follow the steps below to use your promo codes and save big on all of your favorite beauty products at Sephora:

1. Click the discount code on this page and copy it to your clipboard.

2. Click the 'Get Offer at Sephora’ button to be taken to Sephora’s website.

3. Browse the Sephora website to find the products you require (some codes have a minimum in order to be redeemed), then add them to your shopping basket.

4. When you've finished browsing, click on the shopping basket button at the top right-hand corner of the website.

5. Fill in your details, shipping information and delivery method.

6. Next, you’ll see a section titled ‘Promo code.’ Paste your code in here

7. Once you hit apply, your discount should be applied to your order.

What we recommend buying Sephora

We regularly feature brands from Sephora in our gift guides and beauty roundups here at Marie Claire. Whether you’re looking for one of the best lipsticks of all time or the best glitter eyeshadows , Sephora has hundreds of brands with a variety of makeup products that you can shop at any given moment.

Looking for lipstick? We recommend Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Matte Lipstick which boasts a hydrating formula that coats lips and leaves a layer of soft pigment for a picture-perfect finish. And it’s available in 10 shades so you’re bound to find a color that best suits your complexion and preferences.

As for foundation, you can’t ever go wrong with a full coverage option like Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation. This buildable foundation is formulated for oily, combination, and normal skin to provide a smooth matte finish. And it’ll stay on for hours with its climate-adaptive technology that protects against heat, sweat, and shine.

When it comes to the eyes, a palette with a plethora of bold and neutral tones is the way to go so you can create a variety of looks. Too Faced’s Pinker Times Ahead Eyeshadow Palette features 14 eyeshadows in different colors and finishes (matte, metallic, and shimmer) which can be used for different looks.