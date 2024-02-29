Perricone MD coupons for February 2024

FAQs

Is there a Perricone MD free shipping option? Yes. Perricone MD offers free standard shipping on all US orders over $150. Under this amount, this method will incur a cost of $6. Your order will arrive at your doorstep within 5 to 7 working days.

When is the next Perricone MD sale? When you shop at Perricone MD, you can enjoy the spoils of seasonal sales and weekend flash sales. When these sales are active, you can find everything you need on the website homepage and you will receive information on the next sale when you sign up for the official brand newsletter.

Where can I find a Perricone MD student discount? Students can save on their next Perricone MD purchase thanks to their student discount code. When you spend over $200, you will receive a discount of 43% sitewide and a free 13-piece gift set (valued at $350). Simply verify your student status with Student Beans and you will be eligible for great savings immediately.

Does Perricone MD price match? Unfortunately, Perricone MD doesn’t offer a price match service. If you’re looking for the best prices on their most popular products, shop the Perricone MD sales and take advantage of our verified Perricone MD coupon codes.

What is the Perricone MD returns policy? If you’d like to return your latest order, you have up to 30 days from the date of purchase to send it back. All returned items must be in their original packaging and in a resaleable condition. You should receive your refund within 5 working days.

Refer a friend: Save your friends some money on their next beauty purchase when you utilize their refer-a-friend program. When you send them your referral code, your friend will get $50 off when they spend over $150. Once they’ve placed their order, you will also receive $50 off your next order.

Free skincare consultation: Make sure you’re spending on the right skincare for you by having a free skincare consultation. By calling the team, you will be able to talk to one of Perricone MD’s skincare specialists. The team will help you to create a customized skincare regime specifically suited to your skin whilst minimizing unnecessary spending.

Email and SMS program: By signing up for the Perricone MD newsletter, you will receive a Perricone MD coupon code for $50 off your next order over $150. Simply click ‘Subscribe’ at the bottom of the page and enter your email address. You will also be the first to hear about their latest sales, promotions, deals, and products.

Perricone Plus+ rewards: Becoming a Perricone Plus+ member means you will receive 250 points right away. You will earn 3 points for every $1 you spend, enabling you to move through their reward tiers. You can then spend your credits on your next skincare order. With exclusive gifts, early access to savings events, and free shipping, signing up will help you make the most of Perricone MD.

How to use your Perricone MD coupon

Take a look at our available Perricone MD coupon codes and click the ‘Get Code’ button to copy it. Head over to the Perricone MD website to begin your shop. Add your favorite items to the shopping cart. Click the cart icon at the top of the page to begin the checkout process. This will display your order total with a ‘Coupon Code’ box below. Enter your chosen Perricone MD coupon and click the ‘Add’ button to secure your savings.

