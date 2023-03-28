FAQs

How do I get a free shipping promo code at E.l.f. Cosmetics? When you spend $35 or more on your online order, you can get free standard shipping at E.l.f. Cosmetics. This should be delivered within 6-10 working days. If you’re part of the Beauty Squad loyalty program, you can occasionally receive free shipping promotions. You can also check here for a free shipping promo code too on selected orders.

Does E.l.f. Cosmetics have student discount? If you’re a student then you can save up to 20% off your next online E.l.f. Cosmetics order. You will need to be signed up to the Beauty Squad loyalty program. Then, confirm your student status by logging into Student Beans and you can access your unique code.

How regular are the E.l.f. Cosmetics sales? E.l.f. usually has regular sales on their website where you can find strong percentage discounts on trending products. You can find their ‘Sale’ section on the top menu bar on their website. Previous sale prices included up to 20% off on selected products such as:

Jelly Pop Watermelon Face Mask

Mint Melt No Budge Eyeshadow Stick

Hydrating Camo Concealer

Can I get free beauty gifts at E.l.f Cosmetics? If you sign up for the Beauty Squad loyalty program, E.l.f. Cosmetics will send you the occasional free beauty gift. Make sure to check this page too as they sometimes have free gift promo codes for selected orders.

Does E.l.f Cosmetics do Black Friday? Yes, E.l.f. Cosmetics does have Black Friday sales. Last year, these included price drops of up to 50% off across their entire website. We’ll post any Black Friday deals here on this page closer to the time.

Hints and tips

Join the Beauty Squad

For some real savings at E.l.f. Cosmetics, why not join their Beauty Squad loyalty program? When you sign up with your email address, you’ll usually be given 25 points simply for joining. You’ll be able to earn points on your beauty purchases and receive exclusive promotions too. You can expect to receive free shipping promotions, a birthday gift, free products, and a chance to win new beauty products. It’s completely free to sign up for the Beauty Squad and you can unsubscribe at any time. To register, go to the E.l.f. Cosmetics website and click on the ‘Join the Beauty Squad’ text on the top banner. This will take you to the sign-up page where you can complete the form.

Sign up for the Newsletter

Are you new to the world of E.l.f Cosmetics? If you’re looking to save on your first order, then it’s worth signing up for their newsletter. Currently, you can get $5 off your first order of $20 or more when you give your email address. You’ll also be sent exclusive promotions and sales updates too. This can be a fantastic way to easily save on your beauty buys, from Camo Concealers to eyeshadow palettes. Signing up for the newsletter is easy. All you need to do is enter your email address in the sign-up box at the footer of their website. Occasionally, you can also use an E.l.f. Cosmetics sign-up promo code on this page too. Previous promo codes have offered free shipping as well.

Enjoy Affordable Shipping

When placing your E.l.f. Cosmetics orders, it might be good to know that you can get free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more. This should arrive within 6-10 business days. There is no need to enter a free shipping code as this will automatically be applied at checkout. If your order is less than $35, then standard shipping costs $6.50. You can also occasionally get free shipping when you sign up for the Beauty Squad loyalty program. We’ve seen previous promotions such as free two-day shipping with the right promo code. It’s worth noting that if your order is outside the Continental US states, then you might have to wait a few more days for shipping.

Stay Social at E.l.f.

Do you love scrolling Instagram for the latest beauty trends and cult beauty products? If so, it’s worth following E.l.f. Cosmetics on social media for the latest updates and new beauty products. Once you follow them on Instagram, you’ll also get 15% off your next order. To use this promotion, simply go to the E.l.f. Cosmetics website and click on the ‘Social Follower Discount’ in the website footer. You will need to enter your US phone number and a screenshot of you following E.l.f. On Instagram. This can be done by completing the GoCertify form. Once you’ve done this, you should receive your 15% off promo code.

Essential Worker Discount

Are you an essential worker in the US? E.l.f. Cosmetics gives a 25% off discount to essential workers on their online orders. This promotion is available for teachers, healthcare workers, military personnel, first responders, and care and social workers. You can use one of our relevant promo codes on this page to validate your work status. You can also go to the E.l.f. Cosmetics website and click on their ‘Essential Workers’ page. You can find this page in the footer of their website. You’ll then be able to verify your work status via GoCertify to receive your unique coupon code.

How to use your E.l.f. promo code