FAQs

How do FabFitFun boxes work? Simply head over to the FabFitFun website, choose your plan, and enter your information. During a customisation window, you’ll get the chance to decide on some of the products that you’d like to receive in your subscription box. Then you’ll be able to enjoy some of the best lifestyle products delivered straight to your door, including fashion, health and wellness, beauty, and more!

What is in a FabFitFun Box? In a FabFitFun box, you’ll receive 6-8 full-sized lifestyle products including fashion, home, beauty, wellness, tech, and more.

How much does a FabFitFun Box cost? At FabFitFun, they have two main plans for you to choose from. The first is a seasonal plan, which will cost you $59.99 and will be billed quarterly. With the seasonal option, you’ll get access to a seasonal box with up to eight products, you’ll be able to add four customisations and unlimited swap for credit in return. The other option is an annual plan, which you’ll be billed $219.99 annually. With this option, you’ll be able to get a seasonal box with up to eight products, be able to customise your entire box, get unlimited swap for credit, early access to add-ons, and earlier shipping time. You can also prepay for four boxes in advance and save yourself $20 with this option too. With both options you’ll be able to cancel at any time.

When can I expect to receive my FabFitFun box? For both the Annual and the Seasonal plan, you can expect your box after approximately 7-10 business days. For more detailed information regarding the processing time and when you can expect your add-ons window, customisation window, and billing day, head over to the FabFitFun website now and check the Billing and Shipping FAQs.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers:

Stay up to date with all of the latest news from FabFitFun when you sign up to the FabFitFun newsletter using your email address. When you do, you can be the first to find out about exclusive offers, as well as new and exciting product launches. So, head over to the FabFitFun website and sign up today so you can start saving yourself some money on your next box!

Gift Cards:

Whether you’ve got an upcoming birthday or you know someone who could do with a little pick-me-up, at FabFitFun, they’ve got you covered. Make sure to check out their gift cards, including the option for an e-gift card which will arrive almost immediately via email. So, if you’ve left it a little last minute, fear not. When you purchase a gift card, you can choose from several amounts including $50, $100, $150, $200, $250, and $300, which makes them a great and handy gift idea, whatever your budget. What’s more, you can add your own message for that added personal touch to make your gift just that bit more special.

Regular Sales:

At FabFitFun, they have regular sales where you’ll get fantastic opportunities to save on some cash. These sales are spread throughout the entire year, so you can enjoy them at all times. These include a Spread The Love Sale during Mid January 2023, a FabFitFun Birthday Sale during late Feb and early March 2023, and a Best Hair day Sale in early March 2023, to name a few. So, make sure you check back on the FabFitFun website often so you don’t miss out on the chance to save yourself some cash in one of FabFitFun’s sales!

Free US Shipping:

At FabFitFun, they offer free shipping to the whole of the US, when you choose a Seasonal plan for your FabFitFun box. So, when you purchase a Seasonal box, you’ll have no pesky additional shipping fees and can enjoy all of your exciting products delivered right to your doorstep.

Social Media:

Be sure to follow FabFitFun on social media so you can stay up to date and keep track of exclusive offers and promotions! That way, you can make sure that you make your purchase at the best possible time, so you can get it at the best possible price!

Corporate Gifting:

In our experience, at FabFitFun they have a corporate gifting option available where you can usually get a great discount on bulk corporate orders to help celebrate your team for all of their hard work.

How to Use Your FabFitFun Promo Code