FAQs

Does Huda Beauty have free shipping? You can indeed enjoy free shipping at Huda Beauty, but to qualify you need to spend $60 or more. If your order is under $60, shipping costs will vary and you’ll be able to see how much it’ll be once you head to the checkout page. Once your order has been processed you can expect your goodies to arrive within 3-5 working days.

Can I return my Huda Beauty order? Of course! Huda Beauty offers free returns within 30 days of purchase. There are some exclusions to the returns policy, like sale items, single-use face masks and exclusive Huda Beauty, Kayali or Wishful merchandise. To return your items, fill in the return label on your pack slip - if you didn’t receive a return label with your order, contact the Huda Beauty team and they’ll send you one. Once you’ve filled out the return label, pack it in with the items you’re returning, then put the pre-paid UPS label on your package (make sure you remove any other labels from the package) to send back.

How do I contact Huda Beauty? To contact the Huda Beauty team, head to the ‘Contact Us’ page. From here, you can use the live chat function on the website, just click the message button. Also on the 'Contact Us' page, you can fill out a contact form - this will take a little longer to get a reply than using the live chat feature.

Are Huda Beauty products cruelty-free? On the Huda Beauty website, it’s stated that all Huda Beauty products and ingredients are not tested on animals. Although the retailer is not officially certified as cruelty-free, Huda Beauty doesn’t commission animal testing at any stage of the production process, from ingredients to formulations to finished products.

Hints & tips

As well as Huda Beauty promo codes there are other ways to save at the retailer. Those in the know can also…

Save 15% by joining the mailing list: If you’re a Huda Beauty newbie you can bag a 15% discount on your first order just by signing up for the newsletter. Not only this but you’ll also get access to the latest and hottest product launches and you’ll be an early bird in finding out about upcoming sales and promotions.

Join Huda’s VIPs: If you’re a regular shopper at Huda Beauty make sure you join the free loyalty program, Huda’s VIPs. When you sign up, you’ll be able to collect points that you can later redeem when shopping ($1 = 1 point). There are 4 tiers to the loyalty program and with each tier, you gain more benefits. Some delights you can expect by joining the program include a free birthday gift, exclusive discounts, access to members-only sales and chances to win PR packages.

Shop the sale: If you’re looking for a bargain, the Huda Beauty sale is a great place to start. In the sale, you’ll find makeup goodies with up to 60% off. Products in the sale change regularly so it’s worth checking back regularly to see what you can snap up. You can also get access to exclusive sales if you join Huda’s VIPs rewards program.

How to use your Huda Beauty promo code