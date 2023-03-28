FAQs

How long does it take FragranceNet take to ship? They offer 3 shipping options that range from 1 business day to up to 7 business days. Their quickest shipping option is their 1-Business Day Shipping, then it’s their Express U.S. Shipping which will get your order to you within 2 - 3 business days and their Standard U.S. Shipping will have your order to your doorstep within 4 to 7 business days.

What is FragranceNet’s return policy? If you’d like to return your FragranceNet order, you have up to 30 days from the date of delivery to send it back. All returned items must be in their original condition, including the packaging and/or tags.

Can you change or cancel your order once it has been made? Unfortunately, once you have placed your order, you are unable to change or cancel the order as they try to process your order as quickly as possible. If you are no longer in need of your purchase, you have up to 30 days to return it for a full refund.

Do you need an account to shop with FragranceNet? If you would like to shop at FragranceNet, you will be glad to know that you can do so as a guest if you would prefer.

What payment methods does FragranceNet accept? FragranceNet accepts a number of payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover Card, Diners Club, PayPal, Amazon Pay, and AfterPay.

How can you get in touch with FragranceNet? If you can’t find the answer you are looking for on their FAQ page, you can get in touch with them either by their email contact page between 9 am and 5 pm on weekdays or you can call them on 1-800-PARFUMS (727-3867). Alternatively, you can fax them on (631) 582-8433 or you can write to them at: FragranceNet.com, Inc. 900 Grand Blvd. Deer Park, NY 11729

Hints and Tips

Email Perks: If you’re a fan of everything FragranceNet has to offer, you should sign up for their emails. When you do this, you will be the first to hear about their special offers, promotions, and newest releases right to your inbox.

Free Shipping: You don’t need to worry about shipping costs when you shop with FragranceNet. When your order is over $59, it will become eligible for their free standard shipping option; this will get your order to your doorstep within 4 to 7 business days.

Fragrance Sales: A great fragrance can really add to a beauty regime and FragranceNet has plenty up its sleeve for this. If you check out their fragrance sales section, you can find plenty of brand names such as Calvin Klein, Joop, Nautica, and more with discounts of up to 50% off.

Purpl Lux Subscription Club: When you join the Purpl Lux Subscription Club, you will receive one new fragrance a month that is tailored to the preferences you selected at the beginning of your subscription. For a small fee, you will receive one 8ml/0.27oz travel atomizer and a case filled with your scent of choice.

Coupon List: There are several ways to save when you shop with FragranceNet and their coupon list is a brilliant way to do this. When you sign up, you will receive the latest coupons and promotions so you can make sure you’re getting yourself the best bang for your buck.

Monthly Giveaway: You can do more than just spend when you’re on the FragranceNet website. Why not take your chances with their monthly giveaways to win a $250 shopping spree? It’s super easy to enter their monthly giveaways so jump on it and get ready to enjoy everything they have to offer.

How to use your FragranceNet coupon