Glamnetic discount codes for March 2023
Our 17 Glamnetic discount codes can help you save on false lashes & other beauty products from the US-based cosmetics retailer.
FAQs
How much is the student discount at Glamnetic?
Once you verify your academic status at Glamnetic you will receive a discount code straight to your inbox. This allows you to save 15% on your next online order. With savings like that, you can consider that extra set of lashes, topping up on nail glue, or trying some press-on nails for a special occasion.
Will Glamnetic offer free shipping?
When you spend $50 on bundles, press on nails, magnetic lashes, and more at Glamnetic you can enjoy free shipping. Should your order be below $50, shipping is $4.95 no matter how many items are in your cart. But hey, if we were you, we would stock up and save that shipping cost! Check out our Marie Claire promo codes as we often have free shipping options available.
Can I stack promo codes at Glamnetic?
Generally, only one promo code can be used on each order at Glamnetic. Explore the bundle options or become a VIP to make additional savings. When you have your chosen items in the basket, explore our promo codes and select the one that will leave you with more dollars in the bank.
Can I purchase cosmetics at Glamnetic?
Absolutely! There is a small collection of color cosmetics available at Glamnetic. We adore the 3-in-1 Brow It All. You can draw, fill and brush your brows with one simple tool. Its inclusive range of colors is wonderful and boasts 5-star reviews. There are makeup bundles too, and we love a bundle.
How can I find the perfect Glamnetic product for me?
Not sure what lashes will suit you? No problem. Head to the website and take the lash quiz, this takes the guesswork out of ordering. And if you need further advice, why not book a video consultation with a Glamnetic product expert? This service is totally free and a super way of getting the perfect product for you.
Hints and Tips
Build a bundle: When you build a personalized bundle of products at Glamnetic, not only do you get to select products you love, you can save up to 25%. There’s a vast selection of different lash types and many magnetic liners that can form part of your bundle.
Become a subscriber: When you subscribe to Glamnetic you automatically become a VIP. You can pick your own schedule and enjoy the perks that being a VIP brings! Treats include; 30% off the liquid liners, 20% off lashes and felt tip liners, 15% off press-on nails and glue, free shipping, early access to new launches, and exclusive subscriber deals.
Newsletter: It’s a great idea to sign up for the newsletter at Glamnetic. By doing so you will be the first to know about special offers. You get exclusive deals as a member and up to 20% discount just for signing up. It’s the perfect opportunity to try magnetic lashes for the first time. Or test out different shapes of press-on nails, what style will suit you?
Shop the sale section: The sale is a fantastic opportunity to save money on products you would like to try or firm favorites. Although there aren’t always sale items available it’s worth looking out for as you can take up to 25% off the full price. Don’t forget, you can add one of our promo codes to full-price items and save yourself some dollars.
Enjoy rewards: Joining the loyalty program is free at Glamnetic. The advantages of joining are free shipping and a discount of up to 25% on selected products. There are 3 tiers available depending on your spending available. The rewards membership provides the occasional freebie too - we love that! Essentially, the more you spend the better the rewards, and with one of our promo codes, you will save money too.
How To Use Your Glamnetic Promo Code
- Take a look at our Marie Claire promo codes and select the ideal code for you.
- Click on the Glamnetic link to take you directly to the website.
- Add the products you love to your cart and head to the checkout page.
- Copy and paste your promo code into the box there to activate your discount.
- Complete your transaction and enjoy your Glamnetics products!
About Glamnetic
Any false lash users will know that finding perfect lashes isn’t easy. What would you say if we’d found an excellent company that supplies quality lashes and beauty products? Glamnetic is a US-based retailer that offers innovative magnetic lashes that are easy to apply and look beautiful. At Glamnetic the goal is simple - to provide accessible, effortless, and quality beauty products. The range is both innovative and sustainable. As well as magnetic lashes there are pre-set kits, singles, and all sizes. In addition to lashes, the range of press-on nails is super fun. We love that you can build your own bundles to curate your unique style and save money.