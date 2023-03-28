About Glamnetic

Any false lash users will know that finding perfect lashes isn’t easy. What would you say if we’d found an excellent company that supplies quality lashes and beauty products? Glamnetic is a US-based retailer that offers innovative magnetic lashes that are easy to apply and look beautiful. At Glamnetic the goal is simple - to provide accessible, effortless, and quality beauty products. The range is both innovative and sustainable. As well as magnetic lashes there are pre-set kits, singles, and all sizes. In addition to lashes, the range of press-on nails is super fun. We love that you can build your own bundles to curate your unique style and save money.