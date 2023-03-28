FAQs

Does Jockey offer free shipping? Fill up your cart and enjoy free standard shipping on orders over $59. For smaller orders, there is a charge for standard shipping $7. In a hurry and need your order sooner? No problem, express shipping is available for just $14.

I’m a first responder, will I get a discount at Jockey? Absolutely, Jockey recognizes the hard work of first responders and as a thanks offer a 10% discount. This offer is extended to ex-police, firefighters, and EMTs. Head to the website for more information and enjoy the savings you deserve.

What payment methods does Jockey accept? Shopping online is super easy and convenient at Jockey. Several payment methods are available and include; Mastercard, Visa, Amex, Discover, and PayPal. Pick up your ideal pieces and enjoy the simplicity of online shopping. Add one of your Maire Claire promo codes and enjoy an additional discount.

Can I get Jockey gift cards online? Yes, gift cards can be purchased online. Gift cards are perfect for those who like shopping for themselves. They can be redeemed online or in-store. Head to the website if you need to check the balance of your gift card. It’s quick and easy to do.

Does Jockey cater to plus sizes? Of course, Jockey offers inclusive sizes. Sizes are available from xs to 3xl at Jockey. Choose from joggers, tank tops, sleep shirts, jackets, and leggings. All bodies enjoy the comfort and quality that Jockey offers. Add a promo code and enjoy a great discount too.

Hints and tips

Get rewards: Regular shoppers at Jockey will love the Jockey Rewards Program. Start earning points from your very first order with an initial 10 points. Continue to earn points on every order whether it’s in-store or online. You can even earn additional points by leaving reviews. All those points get transformed into saving, 300 = $15 off your next purchase.

Newsletter: When you sign up for the newsletter at Jockey you will receive a 20% exclusive discount sent straight to your inbox! Take that opportunity to bag all your favorite essentials or even one of their new weighted blankets! But the advantages of signing up for the newsletter don’t stop there. It’s the best way to get the latest news on sales, promotions, and new launches.

Check the sale rail: Don’t forget to explore the sale section of the Jockey website. You can save up to 65% off both men's and women’s clothing. We noted a great selection of boxers, joggers, socks, panties, and loungewear. The sale allows you to stock up on the trusted items that you love. Make savings on the ultimate comfort brand and enjoy.

Deals: Check out the deals section on the Jockey website. These limited-time deals offer great discounts on best sellers. Think of the deals page as a flash sale, so if you spot something you like don’t delay and pop it in your cart. We found great prices on sweaters and underwear that you will love too. Add one of our Maire Claire promo codes for additional savings - make the most of your money!

Student savings: Are you a student? Want to make your money go further? Well, at Jockey you can do just that. Students are offered a 10% discount at Jockey. Simply get verified with your student ID to access your savings. College essentials like socks and underwear just got cheaper.

How to use your Jockey coupon code