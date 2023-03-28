MeUndies promo codes for March 2023

These 19 MeUndies promo codes will help to lower the cost of comfortable underwear, swimwear & loungewear.

MeUndies discount code: VIP members receive 50% off all orders
Ends: Fri 31 Mar 2023
MeUndies promo code: claim 50% off your first subscription order
Ends: Thu 6 Apr 2023
MeUndies discount code: take 40% off select swimwear & yoga styles for members
Ends: Thu 6 Apr 2023
MeUndies promo code: claim 40% off all orders
Ends: Fri 31 Mar 2023
MeUndies coupon code: take 40% off new arrivals
Ends: Fri 31 Mar 2023
MeUndies coupon code: Claim 20% off selected underwear
Ends: Thu 6 Apr 2023
MeUndies discount code: Take 20% off selected matching underwear
Ends: Thu 6 Apr 2023
MeUndies discount code: Take 20% off plus free shipping
Ends: Sat 1 Apr 2023
MeUndies coupon code: receive 20% off your first order + free shipping
Ends: Thu 6 Apr 2023
Score 30% off build your own underwear pack at MeUndies
Ends: Fri 14 Apr 2023
Join the MeUndies membership for up to 30% off all orders
Ends: Sun 30 Apr 2023
Sign up to the newsletter at MeUndies for 20% off your first order
Ends: Fri 28 Apr 2023
Get $20 off your next order when you refer a friend to MeUndies
Ends: Fri 5 May 2023
Pick up MeUndies edgy veggie print underwear from $20
Ends: Fri 21 Apr 2023
Shop the MeUndies Mickey and Minnie collection from $14
Ends: Sat 29 Apr 2023
Shop for MeUndies disney villain collection from $14
Ends: Fri 21 Apr 2023
Explore MeUndies Dino-mite collection from $14
Ends: Sat 22 Apr 2023
Pick up MeUndies pride collection underwear from $20
Ends: Sat 22 Apr 2023
Receive free shipping on all order over $50 at MeUndies
Ends: Sun 30 Apr 2023
FAQs

Can I get free shipping at MeUndies?

Yes! Non-members will get free shipping on orders of £50 or more. However, if you are a member at MeUndies you can enjoy free standard shipping on every order you place. It’s good to know that shopping for new undies doesn’t incur additional costs. 

Can I get a student discount at MeUndies?

It seems that MeUndies doesn’t offer a student discount at the moment. However, you can still make shopping at MeUndies super affordable with packs, membership, and of course, our Marie Claire promo codes. We update our codes regularly so you can be sure to find one that suits your needs. 

Can I return orders at MeUndies?

Yes, if you aren’t happy with your order or it’s the wrong size you can return your items. You have up to 45 days from the date of purchase. It’s simple to make a return, just head to the self-service portal on the website. Underwear can only be returned if it is unworn, and swimwear must have the hygiene sticker still intact. 

Can I use multiple promo codes at MyUndies?

Unfortunately, only one promo code may be applied per order. Be sure to choose the promo code that offers the most savings when shopping at MyUndies. Simply add your promo code at checkout and enjoy your discount. 

What payment methods does MyUndies accept?

MyUnides accept multiple payment methods including; Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and PayPal. Mobile phone users can also pay for their orders with Apple Pay. Don’t forget to add a Marie Claire promo code for extra savings! 

Hints and tips

Shop customized perfect packs: When you build a pack at MeUndies you can save up to 30%. Build a pack of 3,6, or 10. It’s a great way to get the underwear that you love and make awesome savings. There are 15 cuts of undies to choose from and 6 cuts of socks. You will love the colors and patterns available too, they are so much fun. 

The Membership: Subscription services are super popular right now. It’s convenient and a great treat every month. The MeUndies membership is no exception. Get a new pair of panties, boxers, bralettes, or socks sent to you every month, and build up your MeUndies collection! You save up to 30% with the membership, get free shipping and returns, and have total flexibility. Need to skip a month? No problem.

Match Me: Love matching with your partner? Head to the Match Me section on the MeUndies website and you could do just that. Match your undies with someone special, you can even have your matching sets sent to you every month. Not only will you both look cute, but you will also save up to 30% too! 

Refer a friend: If you have already discovered MeUndies and adore them, why not share the love? When you refer a friend you will $20 off your next order and your friend will save 20% off their first order. You also get a free gift for your efforts, so it’s well worth it! Got more than one friend that will love MeUndies? Refer them too and get those savings multiple times. 

Get Social: If you love your socials, then don’t forget to follow MeUndies. By following you will keep up to date on all the latest collections, offers, and sales. You can follow MeUndies on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Tik Toc. Get inspiration, and become part of the MeUndies family. 

How to use your MeUndies promo code

  1. Select a Marie Claire promo code.
  2. Click the link to open the MyUndies website in a new browser window.
  3. Choose your new undies, swimwear, or socks and add them to the basket.
  4. Head to the payment page.
  5. Copy and paste your promo code into the discount code box.
  6. Enter your payment details and enjoy your savings!
About MeUndies

MeUndies has style and comfort at the center of all their designs. Whatever underwear you choose from thongs to boxers, they are made with the softest fabric. It’s also stretchy offering the best fit, breathable, and ethically sourced. We’re especially impressed with the MicroModal fabric, originally made from beechwood trees it’s transformed into the not only coziest but sustainable fabric. With collections for both men and women, there are designs and shapes to suit all bodies. In fact, MeUndies prides itself on its inclusivity and it’s reflected in the partnerships they have formed. Both LA LGBT Centre and The Body Positive are partnered with MeUndies and champion being your true authentic self. We love the subscription offers, matching sets, and multipack deals available at MeUndies along with the fun and funky designs! 

