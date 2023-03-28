FAQs

How do I get a discount at HerRoom? Do you want to save on your next order? You can find your ideal bra, lingerie, or swimwear for less with one of our promo codes. Simply check Marie Claire for a code to suit your order then enter it at the checkout. It’s worth noting most promotions from HerRoom are automatically added at checkout to any qualifying purchases, such as free gifts.

Does HerRoom do free shipping? You’ll find free shipping at HerRoom on any orders over $70. This will be delivered on a standard service, which usually costs $5. We’d recommend stocking up on your favourite bras or choosing a matching set to get the most out of your order.

When does HerRoom have sales? HerRoom does have regular seasonal sale events throughout the year, where you can shop some of their best discounts. These have included up to 70% off selected items before. However, they also have a Sale section all year round with some fantastic deals such as 40% off sports bras. This changes throughout the year and is subject to availability.

Can I get 10% off my first order at HerRoom? You can get 10% off your first order at HerRoom by signing up for the newsletter. Simply go to the HerRoom website and type in your email address to sign up. Make sure to keep checking this page for the latest promotions and coupon codes too.

How do I make a return to HerRoom? HerRoom offers 30 days to return your product if you would like to. Your item should be unworn and in its original packaging, including with tags attached. You can make a return by going to the ‘Returns & Exchanges’ page and choosing a $7.50 pre-paid mailing label or choosing a courier yourself.

Hints and tips

Newsletter Promotions - Are you new to HerRoom? If so, you can save by subscribing to their newsletter. Simply scroll down to the bottom of the website page and enter your email address. You’ll be given a 10% off promo code for joining, sent to your email. You’ll also get early access to sales and be the first to know about any new products.

Shop the Seasonal Sales - Looking for lingerie does not have to be stressful. HerRoom are dedicated to making sure online shopping for bras and underwear is as stress free as possible. So it’s no surprise they regularly have sales to help keep their products accessible. We’ve seen sale prices of up to 70% off before.

As well as seasonal sale events, you can shop the Sale section all year round. HerRoom have made it easy to navigate with categories such as ‘New to Sale’. You can also browse the sale by product types, such as HerRoom Bras or Swimwear.

Multi-Buy Lingerie Offers - It’s always worth taking a look around the site before you hit the checkout. You can find some great savings such as ‘Buy More & Save’ promotions on panties, with a styles available for 3 for $26 or 3 for $30.

You’ll find a range of styles from HerRoom to choose including Vanity Fair, Montelle, and Shadowline. The availability of these styles and sizes may change throughout the year. Each panties product page has product information, fabric information, HerRoom Fitter’s comments, and photos of the item being worn too.

Low Cost Shipping Options - Saving on your shipping costs is simple at HerRoom with free shipping at on all orders of $70 or more. With the prices of these carefully designed bras, this means in most cases adding two to your basket will qualify for free shipping. For orders under $70, then standard shipping costs $5.

HerRoom might occasionally offer a free shipping promotion or coupon code here too. Make sure to check this page for the latest deals and shipping offers available.

Free Gifts - It’s always good to know if a brand offers free gifts with specific purchases. HerRoom are known to offer the occasional free gift with selected orders throughout the year. These are automatically added when you reach the checkout. Previous free gifts have included free sports dice, which can be a great way to decide on a workout. It’s HerRoom’s small way of saying thank-you for shopping with them.

How to use your HerRoom coupon