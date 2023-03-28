FAQs

Does Spanx offer free shipping? Spanx offers free standard shipping on orders placed on the website. If you want your order a little sooner rather than later, you can always opt for one of the expedited shipping options. If you choose one of them, however, you will need to pay a shipping fee.

Does Spanx offer free returns? Spanx offers free returns for orders made on their website. Return requests must be submitted within 90 days of purchasing to be eligible for a return. Most items can be returned but some, for example, final sale items, cannot be returned. If you aren’t sure whether or not your purchase qualifies, contact Spanx support.

Does Spanx do student discounts? Spanx does not currently offer any sort of student discount program. This is always subject to change in the future. Should we come across a student discount program at Spanx, we’ll be sure to update this page with all the steps you need to take advantage of it. Until then, students must pay the same price as other customers.

Does Spanx have a newsletter? Spanx has an email-based newsletter that customers can sign up for. Spanx also offers a text-based program that will keep you up to date on upcoming sales, promos, new products, and provide exclusive offers. Both are free to join and you can opt out at any time. To sign up, enter your email or phone number into the appropriate form at the bottom of the Spanx homepage.

How often does Spanx have sales? Spanx has sales periodically throughout the year, often falling around holidays. Signing up for the newsletter or text alerts is a good way to stay informed of upcoming sales. If you’re in a hurry to get your Spanx, however, you can always check out the sales section on the website. This page is dedicated to listing all of the products available at a discount. You can browse all of them at once or sort by department to find what you’re looking for even faster.

Hints and tips

If you’re shopping at Spanx online, there are several tips and tricks you can take advantage of to help avoid paying full price. Some of these tips will work for first time Spanx shoppers while others are better suited for regular Spanx customers.

Wait for a sale: If you’re not in a rush to get your order, you can always wait for a sale to roll around. These pop up periodically throughout the year, typically around holidays. If you don’t want to wait for a sale, you can check out the sales page on the Spanx website. This section is dedicated to showcasing all of the products currently offered at a discount.

Sign up for the newsletter: Another easy way to look out for price drops is to sign up for the official Spanx newsletter. This is an email-based subscription that’s free to sign up for. Members will be notified of any upcoming sales, promos, and sometimes new product releases. This is one of the best ways to keep an eye out for sales beyond checking the website manually. To sign up, enter your email address on the sign up form at the bottom of the Spanx homepage.

Follow Spanx on social media: If you don’t want to sign up for the newsletter, you can follow Spanx on social media. They have profiles available on multiple platforms so you can pick your preferred source. This is another way to stay informed of any upcoming sales, promotions, and new products. You can find a list of social media profiles for Spanx at the bottom of the Spanx homepage.

Sign up for text alerts: If you’d like to keep up with sales and promos from your mobile phone, you can always opt in to the Spanx SMS notification service. This will send members text alerts with details about sales and exclusive offers. When you sign up for SMS messaging the first time, you’ll receive a 10% discount off your next purchase.

How to use your Spanx promo code

Add the products you want to purchase to your cart, referred to as a shopping bag on the Spanx website Open the cart (or bag). Click “Go to checkout”. Fill out the details requested in the form. Click “Continue to shipping”. On the right-hand side of the checkout screen, look for the “Have a gift card or promo code?” field. Enter your promo code into the field. Click “Apply”. If the code was valid, it will be applied to your cart. Complete the checkout as normal.

What we recommend buying from Spanx