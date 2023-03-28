FAQs

Does Parade have free shipping? You can get free standard shipping on Parade orders of $85 or over. Your order should be processed within 1-2 working days and shipped 3-5 working days after this. For orders of $19.99 or less, there is a $10 shipping fee. If your order is over $19.99, then shipping costs $5. Be sure to check this page for the occasional free shipping coupon too.

How do I get 30% off at Parade? Whilst we cannot guarantee specific percentage discounts, we sometimes have 30% off coupon codes. You can usually find strong percentage discounts on this page. You’ll also find strong savings of 50-70% off in the Lightening Sale at Parade. Make sure to check this page for a strong discount on your order.

Does Parade offer a referral program? Yes. When you refer your friend to Parade, they can save on their new underwear and loungewear orders. You’ll be helping to add to the inclusive, sustainable community at Parade. Parade will send a $10 coupon credit to your account to spend on your next order for referring your friend.

Does Parade do Black Friday sales? Usually, Parade does have Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. These sales have previously helped shoppers save on bestselling underwear at incredibly affordable prices. Last year, Black Friday sales at Parade gave 30% off all orders and 50% off selected orders for newsletter subscribers. Make sure to sign up to the newsletter so you don’t miss out on Black Friday sales.

Can I get a student discount at Parade? Yes. Students can save 15% off their online orders at Parade. Simply log into your Student Beans account to verify your student ID. You should then be able to see your unique student promo code. For more information, go to the ‘Student Discount’ page on the Parade website.

Hints and tips

Newsletter Sign-Up

Do you want to be the first to know about new Parade underwear? Or maybe you’d like to hear about the sales at Parade. Sign up for the Parade newsletter and you’ll be kept updated on limited-edition products and the latest seasonal sales. All you need to do to sign up is go to the Parade website and scroll down to the website footer. You should see an email-sign up box where you can type your preferred email address. Then, you’ll be sent new product updates, sale information, and occasional promo codes to your email address. Check your junk folder too so you won’t miss any Parade emails.

Shop the Lightening Sale

With each season, there are different fashion trends and new favorite products to shop for. If you’re looking for new sustainable underwear, it could be worth waiting for a seasonal sale. You’ll be able to browse last season’s colors and styles at lower costs. Luckily, you can shop the Parade Lightening Sale every day too for new styles at discounted prices. Parade updates this page with new sales every 24 hours, so you can always shop for recent products. To go to the sale, simply click on the ‘Lightening Sale’ from the main menu bar of the Parade website. Their sale items usually sell out quickly so be sure to add any items you like to your cart. Check this page for seasonal sales too such as Black Friday, with previous discounts of up to 30% off all orders.

Regular Promotions

Are you searching for a great saving on bestselling underwear? All you need to do is shop for their regular promotions or one of our coupons to save on your purchase. Simply check the Parade homepage or this page for the latest promotions and offers. Recently, you can shop ‘3 Pairs for $30’ on selected undies or ‘2 for $40’ on bralettes. This could give you $80 worth of bralettes for only $40. Simply click the relevant promotion to start shopping for eligible underwear. When you add your products to your cart, your discount should automatically be applied at the checkout. That’s all you need to do - simply continue to the payment page and confirm your order. Make sure to check this page for any future promotions or coupons too.

Refer a Friend

If you love sustainable and inclusive underwear, share the Parade brand with your friends. Once you make your first purchase, you should be sent a 20% off referral code. You can share this with your friends and they should save on their purchases. They will get 20% off their first purchase of $40 or more. When they place their order, you should then be sent a $10 credit to your account. You can use this towards your next order total.

Social Media

Do you love shopping for the latest fashion on social media? You can follow Parade on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or TikTok to keep updated on their new products. From loungewear to underwear, you can find free style inspiration on their socials. Occasionally, Parade will also post coupon codes or limited-time sales. Previous Instagram posts have included up to 40% off sitewide and $50 gift card giveaways.

