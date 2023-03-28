FAQs

How does Thinx underwear work? Thinx underwear uses clever technology and a patented layered design to keep your period pants at their best. The first layer is sweat wicking and keeps your pants ordorless. There is also an absorbing core layer, with different levels depending on your type of flow. It is recommended to wash your Thinx underwear on a delicate wash with no fabric conditioners and no tumble drying.

Can I get free shipping at Thinx? Thinx has free standard shipping to new customers in the US for their first orders. You will need to be signed up for a Thinx account, which is completely free. This should take 5-7 working days to arrive. If you live in a non-US country, then international shipping is free for new customer orders over $99.

Does Thinx have any student discounts? Thinx does offer students $10 off orders of $35 or more. You’ll need to sign into your Student Beans account to find your promo code. Then, simply add your Thinx student discount code to your order at the checkout.

How can I get a Thinx promo code? You can usually find a automatically added Thinx promo codes such as when you create a set, free shipping on selected orders, and sales. You might also be able to get the occasional code or promotion from their newsletter. We’d recommend checking here for one of our Thinx promo codes. We update these codes regularly.

What is the returns policy at Thinx? Thinx gives its customers a 45 trial period to decide if their underwear is right for you. If you would like a refund or exchange, you can do so within these 45 days. Simply use the return portal to start a refund. After this time, Thinx underwear is not accepted for returns.

Hints and tips

Sign Up for the Newsletter: If you’re looking to stay up-to-date on the latest Thinx news, it’s worth signing up for their newsletter. Each day, Thinx gives one new mailing list subscriber a free pair of Thinx pants. Who knows, you might be lucky enough to win simply for giving your email address. You’ll also be kept updated on the newest Thinx sales and styles.

New customers can usually get their first order for less - such as $5 off - by using one of our Thinx promo codes.

Refer a Friend: Are you already loving your Thinx underwear? Make sure to tell your family or friends about Thinx and you can get your next order for less. We think it’s one of the simplest ways to save on your order if you’ve already shopped at Thinx, other than using one of our Thinx promo codes.

Simply go to the homepage and scroll to ‘Refer A Friend’. You’ll then be able to give your friend $10 off their first order. You’ll also receive $10 credit to your account to use on your next order. The best part is you can refer as many friends as you like.

You will need to be logged in to access and send your specific referral code. When you sign into your account, you can also see the credit total from every successful referral you’ve made.

Shop Bestsellers in Sale: With innovative products, there is usually a little higher price tag. When you’ve got your heart set on living sustainably, that can make things difficult. It’s always good to know that there’s a sale section at Thinx, where you can shop for trusted bestselling underwear for less.

Previous items included in the sale have been Thinx cotton briefs, Thinx Hiphuggers, and even sports period underwear. There’s normally a range of styles in the sale but if the underwear you really love is full price then simply use one of our Thinx promo codes to save some money.

Create Your Own Set: If you’re stocking up on underwear, you can save more by creating your own set. You can bundle different styles of period Thinx underwear or Speax underwear. Thinx bundles can give you from 10% to 20% off your order, depending on how many pants you choose.

All you need to do is go to ‘Shop’, ‘Create Set’, and then use the builder to select which brand you want. Then browse the styles and add your favourite underwear to your cart. Once you’ve added each one, you can see your set before you pay. Your promotion will automatically be applied at the checkout.

This promotion starts with 10% off for 4-5 pairs of underwear, then moves to 15% off for 6-7, then 20% off for 8 or more. We’d recommend stocking up on your underwear wardrobe whilst you’re shopping, for the most savings.

How to use your Thinx promo code