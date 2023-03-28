FAQs

How do I get free standard shipping at Soma? There are a few options for getting free shipping at Soma. If you have a ShopRunner account, you can get free shipping on orders of at least $50. Alternatively, SomaRewards+ members can get free shipping on orders of $75 or more. You can always choose free curbside or in-store delivery if you’re happy to collect your order from a local Soma store. Be sure to check this page too for the odd Soma free shipping code.

Can I get $5 off my Soma order? If you’re looking for a specific $5 off coupon code, you might be able to find it here at Marie Claire. We’ve previously seen discounts of $5 dollars off for every 1500 Soma Reward+ points earnt too.

How can I get 20% off from Soma? The best way to get 20% off at Soma is by signing up for their mailing list. Once you’ve signed up with your email address, Soma should send your 20% off promo code within 48 hours. You can also shop the sales section for 20% off selected products. However, you can usually find stronger percentage discounts than this.

Can I coupon-stack at Soma? No, Soma does not allow more than one coupon to be used per order. If you add two promo codes, they will automatically only accept the best discount. Make sure to check which promo code will work best for you before adding it at the checkout.

Can I refer a friend to Soma? Yes. When you sign up for Soma Rewards+, you should be able to refer a friend. Your friend will be sent $15 off their first order of $50 or more. Once your friend has placed their order, you will be sent $15 off your next order.

Hints and tips

Newsletter Promotions - Do you love Soma’s lingerie and inclusive ethos? Be sure to sign up for the Soma newsletter for 20% off your next order. If you’re upgrading your lingerie drawer, this promotion is a fantastic way to save on your order.

You’ll also be kept updated on the latest bra designs and new products. Soma will also send you sales and promotion updates. When you sign up for the newsletter, you should also automatically join their rewards program.

You can sign up for the newsletter by navigating to the Soma website footer. There should be a ‘Stay Connected’ heading with an email sign-up box. You can type in your email address here to sign-up. If you wish to unsubscribe, you can do so at any time.

Join Soma Rewards+ - Are you a regular shopper at Soma? You might be interested in signing up for the Soma Rewards+ loyalty program. When you sign up, you should get 20% off your first order. You will also be able to earn 5 points per $1 spent at Soma, which you can use on future purchases. Soma will also give you free shipping on orders of $75 or more and a birthday gift.

Soma Rewards+ is a four-level loyalty program. This means that the more you spend per year, the higher the loyalty level, and the more points you earn. We’d recommend signing up if you shop at Soma regularly, as you could make some great savings.

Affordable Shipping - If you’re shopping for a full-priced bra, then you can get free standard shipping on your order to your home address. You can also return your bra for free should you wish to.

With a ShopRunner account, you can also get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. If you’re signed up for Soma Rewards+, you can also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

For all other orders, you can always check this page for the occasional a free shipping code or shipping promotion.

Shop the Sales - When shopping for the best prices on timeless lingerie, the sale is always a great place to start. At Soma, we’ve seen sale percentage discounts of up to 70% off. We’d recommend shopping the seasonal sales for the best discounts, especially the infamous Semi-Annual Sale at Soma.

To navigate to the sale, simply visit the homepage and hover over the ‘Sale’ on the menu. You can then shop the sale by product type or final clearance items. There are even multi-buy sections. These have previously included:

2 for $69 on Sleep Separates

Buy 3, Get 2 Panties Free

50% Off Selected Bras

How to use your Soma promo code