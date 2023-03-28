FAQs

How can I get a bra fitting at Bare Necessities? The bra fitting experts are available to access any concerns that you may have. Simply give them a call on the number available on their site or use the online chat feature. An expert will ensure you get the perfect fit and help you find the bra that meets your needs. This service is complimentary, it’s a great way to guarantee you will be happy with your purchase.

Is gift wrapping available at Bare Necessities? Gift wrapping isn’t a service that Bare Necessities offer right now. But your purchase will arrive wrapped in delicate tissue and in an unmarked box, which is great news, especially if your item is a gift.

Can I buy gift cards from Bare Necessities? Yes! Gift cards are perfect when you don’t know the recipient's size or personal preferences, shopping for intimate items can be tricky. Gift cards are available in-store or online from $10 to $500 so no matter what your budget is you can treat someone you love to beautiful lingerie.

What discounts can I get at Bare Necessities? Explore the promo codes right here, our team of experts sources the best promo codes regularly so that you can maximize your savings. But sign up for the newsletter too and receive 20% off your first order. There is no better feeling than adding your favorite items to your basket and knowing that you won’t be paying full price!

Does Bare Necessities accept Afterpay? Good news, if you would like to spread the cost of your order you can do so with Afterpay. Orders between $1 to $2000 quality for this service, if you want that stunning babydoll or chemise as soon as possible, you can! You won’t be able to use this service in conjunction with gift cards, so keep that in mind when shopping.

Hints and tips

Shop the Sale - Tremendous savings are to be had when you shop the sale. With up to 70% off luxury lingerie including bras, panties, bodies, and teddies you can pick up stunning pieces at a fraction of the cost. With new items added to the sale rail regularly, you're sure to find something perfect for yourself or someone special.

Under $20 - Bargain hunters will rejoice at the selection of cut-price items available on the under $20 rail. From everyday underwear in all sizes and styles to practical sleepwear, this is a great place to pick up some much-needed essentials. Check out our promo codes and save even more.

Don’t miss the clearance sale - Huge savings are made when shopping the clearance sale, these end-of-line items are not to be missed. Pick up quality swimsuits and bikinis for vacation, shapewear, and pajamas. But snap them up before they go, they won’t hang around for long! Explore the clearance sale before you checkout, thank us later.

Save when you sign up - Don’t let a good offer pass you by - sign up for the newsletter. When the newsletter offers pop up while shopping - take a moment to share your email address and be the first to know about the sales and promotions. Get promo codes sent straight to your inbox, and let Bare Necessities treat you like the VIP you are.

Want free shipping? - Of course, you do! Bare Necessities offer great shipping options, including free shipping on orders over $70. And if your order is less, shipping is just $5. However, if you have signed up for the newsletter, and we suggest you do, shipping is free all the time! Check out our promo codes regularly too, there are often deals on shipping here too - another way to make great savings.

How to use your Bare Necessities promo code