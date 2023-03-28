FAQs

How do I get 10% off my order at Laura Mercier? Make sure to check this page for any 10% off promo codes at Laura Mercier. There might not be a specific 10% off discount every time. However, you can usually get a 15% off discount when you sign up for the Laura Mercier newsletter. To sign up for the newsletter, simply go to the Laura Mercier homepage and type your email address in the sign-up box.

Does Laura Mercier have a student discount? Laura Mercier does not currently offer any student discounts online or in-store. Despite this, students can still stock up on their makeup for less by shopping with a newsletter discount or the Laura Mercier sale. If you’re a makeup student, you can get 25% off your orders at Laura Mercier. To access this discount, click on ‘Artistry’ from the menu and then ‘Professional Makeup Artist Program’. You should find the Emerging Artists discount on this page.

Does Laura Mercier have a military discount? Sadly, there are no military discounts from Laura Mercier. Military staff can still save with their orders by browsing the promo codes on this page. Whether you’re upgrading your makeup collection or skincare routine, there are regular coupons on this page to help you look your best for less.

When does Laura Mercier have sales? You can shop the sales at Laura Mercier throughout the year. All you need to do is go to the ‘Sale’ page from the main menu. We’ve seen discounts of up to 30% off specific products. Make sure to add any sale items to your basket as these can include limited sets or shades on clearance. We’d recommend shopping the Laura Mercier sale during Black Friday or Cyber Monday too for up to 25% off bestselling makeup.

Hints and Tips

Get Free Shipping: Shop your favorite makeup must-haves from Laura Mercier and relax knowing it’s easy to get free shipping. From tinted moisturizers to high-pigmented lip liners, you can stock up on your makeup collection and save on shipping at the same time. Laura Mercier has free shipping on all orders of $35 or over. With bestsellers such as the Caviar Stick Eye Colour costing $32, it’s worth adding another item to your basket to get more out of your order. If your order is less than $35, then it will cost $4.95 for standard shipping. Standard shipping should arrive within 3-10 working days. Other shipping methods include two-day shipping for $11.95 and overnight shipping for $15.95. For more shipping information, simply go to the ‘Shipping & Returns Policies’ page on the Laura Mercier website.

Enjoy Free Samples: What’s one of the best things about buying from Laura Mercier? Free makeup samples with every order! Whilst it’s always ideal to try a shade of foundation in-store, sometimes it’s not always possible. Add a free sample to your order at checkout and you can try shades and products before you commit to purchasing them. Laura Mercier lets you add 1-2 samples with each order, depending on your order total. You can add these samples when you click ‘Checkout’ and review your cart. They should be above the ‘In Your Bag’ text. Previous sample products have included the Tinted Moisturizer Blush and Pure Canvas Primer. Specific product samples are not guaranteed and depend on availability.

Stay in the Know: Are you always hoping to know straight away about new Laura Mercier products and sales? Maybe there’s a specific product like the Setting Powder or Lipstick that you’d like to buy for less with a promo code. We’d recommend signing up for the Laura Mercier newsletter. When you sign up, you’ll get 15% off your first online order at Laura Mercier. You’ll also be sent exclusive promotions and be the first to know about any sales events. Sometimes, Laura Mercier might even send you new product announcements before they go live. This is definitely a newsletter for beauty lovers and makeup artists to know about.

Birthday Promotions: When you sign up for an account at Laura Mercier, you can get exclusive promotions such as a birthday discount. Laura Mercier will send you a unique birthday promo code each year to celebrate your birthday. You will need to sign up with your email address and give your date of birth so that Laura Mercier knows when to send your birthday discount. Whether you want to treat yourself to an eyeshadow palette or lipstick, it’s worth waiting until Laura Mercier sends you a birthday code.

How to Use Your Laura Mercier Promo Code