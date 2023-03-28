FAQs

What are the shipping options available at SKIMS? At SKIMS, they have several shipping options available for you to choose from. All orders over $75 qualify for free shipping. Economy shipping will take approximately 5-8 business days, and standard shipping will take approximately 4-6 business days. If you’d prefer more speedy shipping, you can opt for Express shipping which will arrive in approximately 2-3 business days (providing you place your order by noon), or priority shipping which will arrive in approximately 1-2 business days (also providing that you place your order by noon). You can find out more information regarding shipping costs at the checkout stage.

Can I track my order from SKIMS? You sure can. Once you’ve placed your order at SKIMS and it has been shipped, you’ll receive a confirmation email containing your tracking information. You can then use this to get more information regarding the whereabouts of your package. Please note that tracking details may take up to 48 hours to be activated.

What payment methods are available to use at SKIMS? At SKIMS there are a range of payment methods that are available for you to choose from. They accept major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. Alternatively, they also accept methods including PayPal and AfterPay too.

What is the returns policy at SKIMS? If you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase from SKIMS, they have a 30-day returns policy. This means you’ll have up to 30 days after your original order date to return your order. The cost of making a return is the customer’s responsibility and is a total of $6. All items must be returned in their original condition, unwashed, unworn, and with all tags and hygiene liners attached for you to be eligible for a full refund. To create a return, simply head over to the SKIMS website and find the returns section. Then, enter your details and select the product(s) that you would like to return.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers:

Gift Cards:

Whether you’ve got an upcoming birthday, a special occasion in need of celebrating, or you know somebody who could do with a little pick-me-up, SKIMS have got your back. At SKIMS, they have handy gift cards which means you can give someone the gift of luxury and stunning pieces, for a fraction of the cost! What’s more, you can opt for an e-gift card so if you’ve left it a little last minute, fear not - your e-gift card will arrive almost instantly via email. This is a great gifting option whatever your budget and you can choose any amount from as little as $25 to as much as $150. Simply head over to the SKIMS website now to purchase one and make someone’s day just that little bit brighter.

Sale Section:

If you find yourself dreaming of having a pair of SKIMS but your budget can’t quite stretch, make sure to check out the sale section. When you shop the SKIMS sales, you’ll be able to find beautiful and stunning pieces at fantastic discounted prices. So, whether it’s a mini triangle bralette for minimising those tan lines, a sparkle jersey thong so you can feel like a million dollars, or a mesh foil bodysuit to help you get festival ready, you’ll find something just right for you, and save yourself money while you do!

Best Sellers:

If you’re purchasing for the first time from SKIMS and you’re worried about buying something that’s not quite right for you, worry not. At SKIMS, they have a handy best sellers section which means you can view and shop all of the most popular and most-loved items on their website. When you do, you’re sure to find something that suits you, and you can purchase with confidence knowing that you’re sure to love it as much as everyone else has. That way, you can avoid wasting time and money on those pesky returns. So, whether it’s a simple cotton jersey t-shirt which is a staple in every wardrobe, a cotton jersey thong for that ultimate comfort, or a soft lounge slip dress that is sure to help you turn heads, check out their best sellers and enjoy!

How to Use Your SKIMS Promo Code