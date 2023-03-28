FAQs

How can I get a free first month Scentbird order? Make sure to check our page for the latest promo codes and specific offers on your Scentbird orders. Currently, we have a 30 day free trial of Scentbird fragrances. We’d recommend checking the terms and conditions as some ‘free trials’ have been known to charge for shipping.

Does Scentbird have free shipping? You can get free shipping at Scentbird on all subscription orders. However, Scentbird advises processing subscription orders is currently taking an extra 3 business days than usual. One time orders cost $3 for shipping and should be shipped within 5-7 business days.

Does Scentbird have a student discount? Yes. Scentbird does give students a discount on their subscription orders. Students can shop 55% off their first box with a Student Beans account. We’d recommend checking the first-order promotions available at the time, as some first-order promotions have been up to 60% off before.

Can I gift a perfume subscription from Scentbird? If you know somebody who loves perfumes, then a perfume subscription is a fantastic gift. You can give them a Scentbird digital gift card and choose either $50, $75, $100 or $200. They can then use this towards a Scentbird subscription and choose their own fragrances.

Are there any Scentbird app discounts? You can download the Scentbird app on either Android or iOS. This makes it simple to order your subscription from anywhere. Unfortunately, there does not appear to be any app-exclusive promotions right now.

Can I return my Scentbird order? Scentbird has a 15 day return period for any unused, full-sized perfumes or gift sets. However, they do not accept any returns on Scentbird subscription products unless faulty. If your order is faulty, your items can be replaced within 30 days of when they were delivered.

Hints and tips

Sign up for Savings - When you sign up for your first Scentbird subscription order, you can usually find an extra saving on your order. Currently, Scentbird has 60% off your first order and gives you a free case for your perfumes. This means that your first month is reduced from $16.95 to only $6.78.

Whilst this promotion might change in the future, there’s usually a discount you can find. Simply check this page or the Scentbird homepage for the first order discount.

Save More with Subscriptions - Are you a perfume conessier or cologne lover? If you regularly buy expensive full-sized perfumes, then a subscription service could save you on your orders. By signing up to Scentbird, you’re agreeing to pay $16.95 for each month of perfume miniatures.

In comparison, a full sized bottle of perfume can easily cost from $20 - $50 per bottle. As well as saving on your perfume, you can try different scents and find the ones which suit your individuality the best. First subscription orders have previously had discounts of 35 - 65% off, with the offers usually being limited-time deals.

Follow Scentbird Socials - If you’re always looking for the latest seasonal scents, giving Scentbird a follow on social media is a great way to stay updated. You can usually find the latest promotions and sales on their pages, alongside seasonal scents. Scentbird also has helpful informative posts about the differences in scents too.

Now and then, Scentbird might also give their followers an exclusive promo code too. You can follow Scentbird on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, or TikTok. We’d recommend Instagram for regular promotions and the occasional giveaway to their followers.

Refer Your Friends - Do you know a friend who would love Scentbird? You can refer them to Scentbird and get a free monthly subscription at the same time. To refer a friend, all you need to do is send them your referral link. This should be included in the email sent to you when you joined Scentbird.

Once your friend places an order using your code, they should receive a free month of Scentbird as credit to their account. You will also be sent a free monthly Scentbird subscription for referring your friend.

Check the Homepage - For all the latest promotions at Scentbird, it’s always a good idea to check their homepage. Previous homepage promotions have included seasonal discounts such as Valentine’s perfume offers. If you’re new to Scentbird, this is where you can usually find a subscription saving for joining.

You can also find the latest Scentbird deals on this page too, which we update regularly with the newest sales and promo codes.

Free Shipping on Subscriptions - One of the best things about a Scentbird subscription is the free shipping included with each subscription. Your order will be shipped during the middle of the month, so it will arrive at the end of each month. For all other orders, shipping costs $3.00. Whilst this is an affordable charge, a subscription avoids these small charges.

How to use your Scentbird coupon