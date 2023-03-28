Origins promo codes for March 2023
FAQs
Can I get a student discount at Origins?
Absolutely. Both students and teachers can get a 15% discount at Origins. To access this saving you will need to verify your academic status with SheerID. Once approved you can shop to your heart's content and enjoy your discount.
Can I buy gift cards at Origins?
Of course, Origins know that giving the gift of great skincare is something everyone appreciates. You can purchase E-gift cards, great for last-minute gifts and they will be with the recipient the same day. You can also choose physical gift cards, they can be mailed to the recipient with a personalized message.
Can I request free samples?
Unfortunately, you can’t request a free sample at Origins before you buy. Complementary samples are sent with orders over £50 but you can’t choose which ones. However, Origins accept returns and exchanges of products if you aren’t entirely satisfied.
Are Origins products tested on Animals?
Origins are strongly against cosmetic animal testing. You shop in confidence, knowing that none of the products from Origins have harmed animals. In fact, Origins were one of the first companies to eliminate animal testing.
How can I know what products will suit my skin type without going into a store?
Of course, you are always welcome to chat with an Origins expert in the store. But if you need help whilst shopping online you can head to the online guide for help. It will answer any skincare queries that you may have and make product recommendations so you can build a routine. Once you know what products you would like to try, add a Maire Claire promo code and get yourself a bargain.
Hints and tips
Shop the offers - Take a look at the special offers section on the website. Here you find various deals like free shipping, complimentary gifts, and up to 30% off. We found an excellent offer on GinZing scrub cleanser, explore the offers and see what you can find today. You could add one of our Maire Claire promo codes and make some additional savings on your purchase.
Auto shipping - Worried that you will run out of your most loved products? No worries, Origin has you covered with the recurring shipment service. Have your favorite moisturizer delivered to you as often as you require! You get 10% off your first purchase too. What are you waiting for?
Complimentary samples - Who doesn’t love testing new products or just enjoying a freebie? When you spend $50 at Origins you will get some complimentary samples included with your order. You also get free shipping too! We love how Origins makes shopping with them a great experience.
Tell your friends - Finding skincare that delivers great results that’s also kind to the environment isn’t always easy. So when you find a brand you adore, why not share the love? Refer a friend Origins and you both get $20 when they make their first purchase. Why not suggest they add a Marie Claire promo code too?
Sign up for emails - Sign up for emails at Origins and get access to exclusive offers. Be the first to know about new products and future promotions. If you, like us, are fans of this iconic brand, you won’t want to miss a thing.
About Origins
Origins take a different approach to beauty, it puts the planet first. Using naturally-derived ingredients, Origins formulates high-performance skincare products that work with the skin's natural activities. With over 30 years of experience Origins has explored plant science with innovative technology to provide the best skincare can offer whilst considering the environmental impact. The clean ingredients that formulate each product at Origins promise great efficacy and safety. And their dedication to the planet doesn’t stop at research and ingredients. It’s the packaging too. Cartons are made with paperboard from responsibly managed forests. The packaging is also FSC-certified too. We love the Hello Calm relaxing and hydrating face mask and the Plantscription wrinkle correction eye cream with retinol but to name a few. Whatever your skin type, Origins have the formula to complement it. You will soon be feeling like the best possible version of yourself whilst staying environmentally friendly.