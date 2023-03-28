FAQs

Do bareMinerals test on animals? BareMinerals do not test on animals. BareMinerals use advanced tech to ensure that products are tested safely, avoiding any harm to animals. BareMinerals won’t work with any manufacturers that test on animals either. You can shop at bareMinerals with complete confidence.

How long are my loyalty points valid at bareMinerals? Loyalty points are valid for 12 months from the date of your last purchase at bareMinerals. Three is no need to make a note in your diary, bareMinerals will email you when you’re getting close to the exploration date.

Can I pay with Klarna or Affirm at bareMinerals? Unfortunately. bareMinerals do not accept Klarna or Affirm at present. You can pay for your items using Visa, MasterCard, Discover, JCB, and American Express. Don’t forget to add your Marie Claire promo code before making a purchase, there are great savings available.

Can I get free shipping at bareMinerals? Yes, bareMinerals offers free shipping on orders over $50. It’s great to know that you can add all your favorite products from lipstick to bareMinerals SPF to your basket knowing that there are no additional shipping charges.

Do bareMinerals offer birthday gifts? Good Rewards members can enjoy a free birthday gift each year. The gift will appear in your basket during the month of your birthday. When you place an order the gift will automatically be added. An email will be sent out to you at the start of your birthday month as a reminder. Who doesn’t love a surprise birthday gift?!

Hints and tips

Get Rewarded - The rewards program is a must for Bare Minerals lovers. It’s totally free to join and offers awesome perks. Points can be collected every time you shop at Bare Minerals, Ulta. Sephora, Macy’s, Target, or Kohls. You can also collect points when you read emails, check out social media, share reviews, and for completing an online profile. This great program also provides complimentary full-size products, an exclusive 20% discount off everything, and more.

Recurring delivery options - Has a Bare Minerals product become a staple part of your daily regime? Can’t imagine being without it? We hear you and so do Bare Minerals. That’s why the auto-delivery service is perfect. You never have to worry about being without your favorite products. Even better there is a one-off 15% discount up for grabs and a $10 annual shopping pass to be had so you can treat yourself to the brand you adore.

Email sign-up - When you share your email address with Bare Minerals you can take advantage of 15% off your first order. Simply sign up with your email and last name and you’re good to go. Make the most of this offer and add all your most wanted cosmetic and skincare products to your basket - maximize those savings!

Shop the sale - Fancy up to 30% off some clean beauty products? Sounds good, right? Head to the sale section of the website and you could grab a last-chance bargain. We found fantastic 12-piece cosmetic kits, skin tint and bronzer duos, long-wear lipstick, and complexion rescue hydrating foundation sticks but to name a few.

Students save at Bare Minerals - Students can enjoy a 15% discount at Bare Minerals. Why not pick up an excellent value gift set, they offer maximum savings, then add your student discount too and make it the ultimate bargain. Not a student? No worries, you can still enjoy great savings with one of our Maire Claire promo codes. Our team of experts sources the best codes and deals regularly.

How to use your bareMinerals promo code