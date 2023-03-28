FAQs

Can I use Klarna at Space NK? Yes, Klarna is available at Space NK. Simply select Klarna when making a payment and you can pay in 4 installments. If you aren’t already a member at Klarna you will need to apply there first, once accepted you too will be eligible for this flexible financing option.

Can I purchase gift cards at Space NK? Absolutely, physical gift cards are available to order and come with gift boxes. You can also purchase E-gift cards that are sent to the recipient's email address. Gift cards are the best way to treat someone with the gift of skincare or their favorite cosmetics. Especially when they like to choose their own products. E-gift cards are awesome as last-minute gifts too…we aren’t saying you would forget a birthday, but no one is perfect!

Can I use more than one promo code? Unfortunately, Space NK only allows one promo code to be applied to your order. At Maire Claire, we have a great selection of promo codes available and they are updated by our team of experts regularly. Find the promo code that offers the maximum savings and enjoy your discount.

How can I maximize my N.DULDGE loyalty points? The easiest way to boost your points is by leaving a review. Once you have tried a product from Space NK, share your thoughts with others and reap the rewards. Don’t forget to add your email address when prompted - otherwise, you could miss those loyalty points. Each review is worth 10 points and you can leave up to 10 reviews per month.

How can I track my Space NK order? Once you place an order at Space NK you will receive a confirmation email. You will then receive another email when your order is dispatched that includes a tracking number. Head to the Space NK website and keep up to date - simple!

Hints and tips

The N.DULDGE Loyalty Program - Beauty addicts rejoice! There are rewards to be had at Space NK. N.DULDGE members get one point for every dollar spent. Once you have saved 100 points you can cash that in for a $5 coupon code. When you spend $1000 a year you will be upgraded to an N.DULDGE Delux member. At the top tier of this rewards program you can enjoy double the points and with every $100 spend a $10 reward!

Head to the offers section - Space NK has an offers section that you won’t want to miss. From products that come with free gifts, great value gift sets and, incredible value sets. Pick up everyday regime favorites or take this opportunity to test something new. We spotted super deals from Sunday Riley, Tacha, and REN to name a few. Whatever your beauty needs, head to Space NK, fill your basket, and add one of our Maire Claire promo codes today.

Newsletter - Stay up to date with the latest beauty launches, special offers, and promotions when you sign up for the Space NK newsletter. Simply enter your email on the Space NK website and enjoy updates straight to your inbox. There may even be the occasional exclusive promo code sent, we wouldn’t want you to miss out.

Free samples to try something new - Are you someone who is stuck in a rut with skincare? Are you someone that loves trying new things? If you are either, you will love the free samples that Space NK sends out with each order. Online purchases include 2 complimentary samples - maybe you are about to discover the product of your dreams.

Free shipping options - We’ve all been there, you fill your basket with the products that you love, and you’re right up to the budget, but now you have to factor in the cost of shipping! Don’t worry, at Space NK you can enjoy free shipping when you spend $50 or more. In a hurry? Consider the express shipping option when you spend $150 or more for just $13.

How to use your Space NK promo code