Here's How to Watch the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
The runway spectacular will be available to stream live—angel wings and all.
After five years, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is making a grand return. From 1995 to 2018, the annual event was a must-watch for fans of bling-adorned lingerie, sparking angel wings, and the world-famous models who found breakout fame on the runway, from Heidi Klum to Gisele Bündchen to Tyra Banks. The show's cancellation came in 2019, after years of controversy and criticism of its lack of body diversity. Now, the lingerie brand's runway is back and, according to a press release, "will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more!"
The event is set to feature a handful of famous names who have previously wanted the VS runway—including Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Imaan Hammam, and Tyra Banks—and a stacked performance slate. The legendary pop icon Cher will take the stage, as well as rising star and Grammy-winner Tyla and K-pop phenom Lisa. Meaning, the fashion show is one to watch.
If you're wondering how to tune into this year's bombshell event, find everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show below.
A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret)
A photo posted by on
When is the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?
The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in N.Y.C. The brand first teased the news in early May, with an Instagram Reel claiming that the company has "read the comments and heard you," teasing a more inclusive version of the ultra-glamorous event.
How to watch the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show:
The official broadcast for the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will begin on Tuesday, October 15, at 7 p.m. ET, and stream across Amazon Live, Prime Video, and Victoria's Secret's social media accounts, including Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.
Ahead of the show, the show's Amazon Live stream will begin with the Pink Carpet at 6:30 p.m. ET. The live stream—free for Amazon subscribers—will also include a live shopping feature to purchase pieces as they make their way down the runway.
If you have an Amazon Prime membership, Prime Video is included, and stand-alone Prime Video subscriptions are also available. For those who don't already have an account, 30-day free trials are available.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Jennifer Aniston and Anne Hathaway’s Go-To Makeup Brand Gave Me the Glassiest Skin
These nine products are responsible.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Reshma Saujani Wants to Have Candid Conversations About Middle Age on Her New Podcast
The Girls Who Code founder is launching "My So-Called Midlife" on October 16.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Boredom Built a New Brand
Laura Low Ah Kee and Shannon Savage left their executive roles at Lululemon to try their hand at starting a bathing suit business.
By Sara Holzman Published
-
Everything We Know About Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's New Reality Show
The '00s icons are reunited for a new reality show—which won't be a reboot of 'The Simple Life.'
By Sadie Bell Published
-
The 'Legally Blonde' Prequel Series: Everything We Know
Here's what we know about the series being executive-produced by Reese Witherspoon.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Meet the Indie Artists Fighting for Fair Wages
The industry is facing a wave of challenging conditions, from meager streaming profits to threats from AI. One advocacy group believes it has the answer.
By Kristin Canning Published
-
The 15 Best Directorial Debut Movies
Sofia Coppola, Greta Gerwig, and more made instant classics.
By Andrea Park Published
-
Moonheads, Assemble: Here's Everything to Know About August Moon from 'The Idea of You'
The fictional boy band from the new rom-com was inspired by BTS, *NSYNC, and One Direction.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Prime Video Is Saving the Rom-Com
From 'Upgraded' to 'The Idea of You,' Amazon's original romantic comedies are having a moment.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Robinne Lee Knows Why We Love a Good Rom-Com
The author discusses the new adaptation of her best-selling novel starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
How the Twisty Finale of 'Fallout' Alters Its World Forever—and Sets Up Season 2
Once more into the Wasteland.
By Quinci LeGardye Published