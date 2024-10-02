After five years, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is making a grand return. From 1995 to 2018, the annual event was a must-watch for fans of bling-adorned lingerie, sparking angel wings, and the world-famous models who found breakout fame on the runway, from Heidi Klum to Gisele Bündchen to Tyra Banks. The show's cancellation came in 2019, after years of controversy and criticism of its lack of body diversity. Now, the lingerie brand's runway is back and, according to a press release, "will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more!"

The event is set to feature a handful of famous names who have previously wanted the VS runway—including Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Imaan Hammam, and Tyra Banks—and a stacked performance slate. The legendary pop icon Cher will take the stage, as well as rising star and Grammy-winner Tyla and K-pop phenom Lisa. Meaning, the fashion show is one to watch.

If you're wondering how to tune into this year's bombshell event, find everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show below.

When is the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in N.Y.C. The brand first teased the news in early May, with an Instagram Reel claiming that the company has "read the comments and heard you," teasing a more inclusive version of the ultra-glamorous event.

Bella Hadid walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to watch the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show:

The official broadcast for the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will begin on Tuesday, October 15, at 7 p.m. ET, and stream across Amazon Live, Prime Video, and Victoria's Secret's social media accounts, including Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Ahead of the show, the show's Amazon Live stream will begin with the Pink Carpet at 6:30 p.m. ET. The live stream—free for Amazon subscribers—will also include a live shopping feature to purchase pieces as they make their way down the runway.

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, Prime Video is included, and stand-alone Prime Video subscriptions are also available. For those who don't already have an account, 30-day free trials are available.