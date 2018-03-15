Everything You Need to Know About 'Outlander' Season 4

The Droughtlander is upon us. Outlander finished airing its third season in December and now fans are left waiting as patiently as possible (i.e. not patiently at all) for Season Four. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming installment.

Release Date:

One thing we know for sure about Outlander Season Four is that it will air this fall, making this hiatus shorter than the last (thank God). Showrunner Ronald D. Moore explained that bringing fans more show with less wait required a lot of extra work behind the scenes.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"We were actually working on Season Four while we were still shooting Season Three this year," Moore told EW. "So it made it a much more difficult production because, now, you had to shift focus for writers and department heads to start working on that season while the one we were currently on was still underway."



Season Four will have 13 episodes, just like Seasons Two and Three.

Plot:

Season Four's plot will be based on Diana Gabaldon's Drums of Autumn, for any fans who want to read up on what to expect next for Jamie and Claire. One thing we feel pretty certain of: Jamie and Claire are heading for the States.

According to Gabaldon's website, the novel on which the upcoming season is based follows Claire, Jamie, and his nephew Ian as they "seek to find a place for themselves in the colony of North Carolina, treading a dangerous line between Governor Tryon’s patronage and Claire’s knowledge of the brewing revolution in America."



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Cast:

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe will, obviously, return as Jamie and Claire. Lauren Lyle and César Domboy will also be back as Marsali and Fergus. Who else will be around for Season Four though?

Moore has teased the possible return of Tobias Menzies in future seasons—but it isn't clear if he'll be back as Frank Randall or Black Jack Randall.



Season Four will also see some new additions to the cast.

In October, news broke that Maria Doyle Kennedy and Ed Speleers would be joining the cast as Jamie's aunt Jocasta Cameron and Stephen Bonnet, an Irish "pirate and smuggler," respectively.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And, finally, the official Outlander Instagram account revealed the most important casting of all: The dogs who will play Rollo, young Ian's pet.

Filming:

Season Four might take place in America, but don't get your hopes up about casually running into Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in North Carolina this year.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

According to Moore, Scottish locations will double for 18th century America.

"We’ll also go to Eastern Europe and shoot some stuff for the mountains and rivers of North Carolina," he told EW.



Well, there go all our hopes and dreams.