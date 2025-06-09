Ginny & Georgia season 3 finally arrived on Netflix on June 5, 2025, pulling fans into the sensational aftermath of Georgia's wedding-reception arrest. By the end of the 10-episode season, the "Mayoress Murderess" era of Netflix's hit drama series came to an end, with all (or most) of Georgia's past becoming tabloid fodder and Ginny taking her mom's lessons in manipulation to heart. By the end of the jam-packed season 3 finale, many fans were clamoring for any news of where the series would go next.

Lucky for us, a fourth season in Wellsbury had long been guaranteed, with Netflix renewing Ginny & Georgia for both seasons 3 and 4 back in May 2023. Below, read on for everything we know about the already-confirmed Ginny & Georgia season 4 so far.

When will 'Ginny & Georgia' season 4 come out?

Netflix has yet to reveal a season 4 release date, but there is a chance that viewers won't face another two-year hiatus for the series. According to series creator Sarah Lampert, the writers's room for Ginny & Georgia's season 4 kicked off back in February, four months before season 3 even arrived. Lampert celebrated the group's first day on Instagram on February 24, writing in the caption, "Based on today alone season 4 is going to be a RIDE."

Ginny (Antonia Gentry) convinces Austin (Diesel La Torraca) to save Georgia. (Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Who will be in the cast of 'Ginny & Georgia' season 4?

Spoilers for the Ginny & Georgia season 3 finale ahead. Since season 3 had the lowest body count of the series so far, Ginny & Georgia's entire main cast will likely return for season 4. This includes Antonia Gentry (Ginny Miller), Brianne Howey (Georgia Miller), Diesel La Torraca (Austin Miller), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen Baker), Sara Waisglass (Maxine Baker), Felix Mallard (Marcus Baker), Scott Porter (Paul Randolph), Raymond Ablack (Joe), Katie Douglas (Abby), Chelsea Clark (Norah), Sabrina Grdevich (Cynthia Fuller), Nathan Mitchell (Zion Miller), Vinessa Antoine (Simone), and Nikki Roumel (Young Georgia).

There is a chance that some characters will have smaller roles, since Cordova (Alex Mallari Jr.) no longer has a reason to hang around Wellsbury, and Nick (Dan Beirne) was fired in the season 3 finale. (Or maybe Nick could stick around...going against Paul in the mayoral election?) Also, though Gil (Aaron Ashmore) seemed to get out of town as soon as he was named in Georgia's trial, odds are he'll pop back up.

Georgia (Brianne Howey) hears from her dad for the first time in two decades. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What will 'Ginny & Georgia' season 4 be about?

First things first, Georgia is expecting! Creator Sarah Lampert confirmed Georgia's pregnancy in a post-season interview with Deadline, adding that the identity of the father is still to be determined, from a writing standpoint.

“Here’s what I’ll say about that: I know whose baby she’s carrying, but I went into the writer’s room this season and I said, ‘Here’s who the daddy is.’ Changed my mind,'" she told the outlet. “So it’s live wire in there. I’m telling you right now, I am open to being convinced otherwise."

Outside of the baby daddy drama, Georgia will also have to deal with both her past and her family's future. Lampert told Tudum that season 4’s official theme is "Cycles and Origins," the "origin" half being the looming reemergence of Georgia's mother and abusive stepfather. Meanwhile, Georgia is also set to reexamine her parenting after Ginny and Austin crossed a major line to get her acquitted of murder.

Georgia and Ginny will need a lot of therapy next season. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

"Once Georgia realizes how her kids manipulated this situation, it’s quite sobering," Howey told Tudum. "It’s also the final straw that leads Georgia to finally want to go to therapy, to finally break the cycle. She’s now seeing in very real terms what her actions have done to her children, because now her children are re-creating her actions." The actress added that she's feeling optimistic about Georgia changing. "There is a glimmer of hope at the end of season 3. It starts small, but it’s starting, so I think it’s possible."

Meanwhile, Antonia Gentry opened up about Ginny going full Georgia in the season 3 finale, pointing out that "that is a brand-new character aspect that we haven't seen before." With Ginny headed to South Korea to spend the summer with Zion, Gentry added that she hopes her character comes back a "badass. ...Let’s give her some sick braids. She grew over the summer, and she's ready to do whatever she needs to do to protect her family, because, like, screw everybody else. She comes back from Korea, and she is like, 'I’m cultured now.'"