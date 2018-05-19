Kate Middleton Wore a Gorgeous Coat to Harry and Meghan's Wedding

Kate Middleton wore a polished Alexander McQueen coat to Harry and Meghan's wedding. The Duchess of Cambridge also chose a pale yellow fascinator to match the color of her primrose yellow wool silk ensemble. She then accessorized with a Phillip Treacy hat and Jimmy Choo shoes.

The sophisticated outfit was very different from the romantic rose Alexander McQueen dress she wore to sister Pippa Middleton's wedding last May.

Here's the Duchess at Harry and Meghan's wedding:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Here's what she wore to Pippa's wedding last year:



Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

The looks were definitely different, but equally gorgeous.

