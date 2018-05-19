Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Wore a Gorgeous Coat to Harry and Meghan's Wedding

A completely different look from what she wore to her sister Pippa's wedding.

Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore a polished Alexander McQueen coat to Harry and Meghan's wedding. The Duchess of Cambridge also chose a pale yellow fascinator to match the color of her primrose yellow wool silk ensemble. She then accessorized with a Phillip Treacy hat and Jimmy Choo shoes.

The sophisticated outfit was very different from the romantic rose Alexander McQueen dress she wore to sister Pippa Middleton's wedding last May.

Here's the Duchess at Harry and Meghan's wedding:

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Here's what she wore to Pippa's wedding last year:

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The looks were definitely different, but equally gorgeous.

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-timefrom the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

