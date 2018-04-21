Kate Middleton's Role in Harry and Meghan's Wedding Has Been Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle on May 19 in what is sure to be a lavish ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. We are officially less than a month out from the big day and we now finally know what role Meghan's soon-to-be sister-in-law, Kate Middleton's, role will be.

Do nothing. Kate's big role at the wedding is to have no role at all. Even though many wondered if Kate might serve as a bridesmaid for Meghan, this "do nothing" plan is not a snub—it's actually a really thoughtful gesture.

Meghan and Harry didn't want to put any extra stress on Kate, who will have just welcomed her third child when their May nuptials roll around.

"Frankly, Harry and Meghan are just happy that Kate will be there given she will only just have given birth," a source told Vanity Fair. "They have told her there is no pressure on her to do anything, they just want her to enjoy the day."



Will and Kate's family will be well-represented in the bridal party; Prince George and Princess Charlotte will reportedly act as a page boy and flower girl, respectively. Hopefully Prince William will take over the wedding day kid-wrangling duties on Harry and Meghan's big day, since we all remember that job fell to Kate at her sister, Pippa Middleton's, wedding in May of 2017.



"They just want Kate to be able to enjoy the day and not worry about anything. Harry has said there’s no pressure on her to do anything," the source added. "They know Kate will have her hands full."



Kate is reportedly due to give birth on Monday, April 23.