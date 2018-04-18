8 Gorgeous Royal Wedding Dresses to Shop for Your Big Day

Found: the Pippa Middleton wedding gown of your dreams—at a fraction of the cost!
While everyone else is focusing on the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, we're here to affirm that you, too, deserve to feel like royalty on your big day. Whether you're looking for a cap sleeve style, a detailed lace trim, or a traditional ball gown, there's a royal who shares your sense of style. Get inspired, then shop your own magical version of these wedding dresses royals have worn throughout the years.
Kate Middleton perfectly blended tradition and modernity with the a-line, lace Alexander McQueen gown she wore when she married Prince William in 2011.
Originally designed by McQueen creative director Sarah Burton, the wedding dress has inspired near-identical variations including the BHLDN one above. There's also an H&M version that retails for $299—a lot less expensive than Kate's, which is reported to have cost nearly $358,000.
The Crown Princess of Sweden—the oldest daughter of Carl XVI Gustaf, the King of Sweden—wed Prince Daniel in 2010 wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder gown by Swedish designer Pär Engsheden. (Fun fact: Victoria and Daniel hosted Prince William and Kate Middleton during their royal tour in Sweden a few months ago.) The price on this similar David's Bridal gown alone is reason enough to order it immediately.
In 2013, Claire Lademacher officially became a princess when she married Prince Felix—the second son of Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg. Her beautiful embroidered Elie Saab gown, with its boat neck and lace detailing can be easily replicated through the fitted floral "Medallion Gown," above.
The ultra-chic sister of Kate Middleton is basically royalty by association, and she has the stunning, open-back Giles Deacon wedding gown to prove it. The dress she wore when she wed financier James Matthews, reportedly cost $52,000; a similar version with corded lace exists in Vera Wang's David's Bridal line at a fraction of the price. Yes, this is what dreams are made of.
Princess Diana's ivory silk antique lace gown—created by British fashion designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel—is one of the most iconic wedding dresses in history. If you're going for a more traditional look and don't have a vintage gown in your family to choose from, opt for a dramatic ball gown style like this ivory BHLDN number.
Princess Sofia married the only son of the King of Sweden, Prince Carl Philip, in 2015. (He's the brother of Princess Victoria, mentioned above.) Her hand-stitched, a-line silhouette gown was created by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt.
Similar in style to Kate Middleton's gown, Princess Sofia's dress was designed with the aim of hiding the tattoo on her back (scandalous!). Our pick with it's understated train and open back most certainly wouldn't hide any tattoos, but it's equally as fabulous.
Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin Zara Tindall married Captain Mark Phillips in 2011. She's the only daughter of Anne, Princess Royal—the sister of Prince Charles. Her simple ivory silk cap sleeve gown was designed by British fashion designer Stewart Parvin, a favorite of the Queen, and you can find a similar angelic lace ball gown here.
Princess Charlene, the wife of Prince Albert II (son of Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly), wore a Giorgio Armani Privé duchesse silk dress when she married him in 2011. A former Olympian, Princess Charlene chose a form-fitting silhouette with embroidery that took 2,500 hours to make. A version that's just as magical (and probably way less expensive) currently exists with an off-the-shoulder finish and cheeky back cutout detail.