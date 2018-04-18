8 Gorgeous Royal Wedding Dresses to Shop for Your Big Day

1 The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton perfectly blended tradition and modernity with the a-line, lace Alexander McQueen gown she wore when she married Prince William in 2011.

Originally designed by McQueen creative director Sarah Burton, the wedding dress has inspired near-identical variations including the BHLDN one above. There's also an H&M version that retails for $299—a lot less expensive than Kate's, which is reported to have cost nearly $358,000.