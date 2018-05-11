Vanessa Kirby Knows From a "Reliable Source" That The Queen Loves 'The Crown'

Netflix's drama The Crown chronicles the life and reign of current monarch Queen Elizabeth II. Rarely does a ruler have a chance to see the biopic version of their life—so what does Her Majesty think of being the inspiration for a binge-worthy show?

She's a big fan, according to Vanessa Kirby, who plays Queen Elizabeth's younger sister, Princess Margaret, in the first two seasons of the hit series. In a new interview on The Graham Norton Show, Kirby revealed that she has it on good authority that the Queen is fan of The Crown.

"A friend of mine was at a party where he didn’t know anyone, so sidled up to a group who were discussing the show," she said. "One of the women said, ‘My granny kind of likes it.’ It turns out it was one of the princesses—The Queen’s granddaughter. It’s quite a reliable source–ish–so I am sure she is a fan."

It's not clear who Kirby's source was, but it must have been Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, or Zara Tindall. (Lady Louise Windsor is a bit young to be at a party.)



As for who convinced Elizabeth to watch the show, we have Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, to thank for that. A source told Express that the couple "love" the show and personally convinced the Queen to watch it with them.

"It has been a longstanding arrangement that they drive to Windsor at the weekend to join the Queen for an informal supper while watching TV or a film," the source said. "They have a Netflix account and urged her to watch it with them. Happily, she really liked it, although obviously there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatized."

Princess Eugenie has also been open about watching—and liking—the show. So we think it's pretty safe to say that the Windsors love The Crown as much as the rest of us mere mortals.