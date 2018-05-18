Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston to Play Gay Female President in the New Netflix Comedy 'First Ladies'

The show is about a same-sex couple running the country!

Getty Images

If you've ever wondered what it would be like if Rachel Green Jennifer Aniston was president, well, now you don't have to imagine. Netflix just announced that the former Friends star is set to play the U.S. President, and Tig Notaro will play her wife in the upcoming political comedy First Ladies.

Yes, the new TV series will portray not only the first woman to be elected president, but also, the first same-sex couple to run the oval office. According to Deadline, the show—which is being written by Notaro and Stephanie Allynne—will "prove that behind every great woman...is another great woman."

Hell, yes! There is no official trailer for the series yet, but we're sure one will be coming very soon and will drop it for you here so you can enjoy the LOLs and the female empowerment right along with us. Nothing but respect for MY president.

