Harvey Weinstein in Police Custody on Charges of Rape

Friday morning, Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to New York City Police to be arrested on charges of rape, The New York Times reports.

According to The Times, the charges against Weinstein are that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex on him. These are the first criminal charges filed against the disgraced Hollywood producer since many women came forward with allegations of assault, starting in October 2017.

He will be processed at the police station and then be arraigned in court "on charges of first-degree rape and third-degree rape in one case, and first-degree criminal sex act in another, law enforcement officials said," according to The Times. Mr. Weinstein will put up $1 million in cash and will wear a monitoring device as part of a bail package negotiated in advance. He will give up his passport to authorities.



"I still have very guarded hopes," actress Rose McGowan—one of the first women to come forward with allegations of assault against Weinstein—told the Associated Press yesterday. "The justice system has been something very elusive. I hope in this case it works. Because it’s all true. None of this was consensual."



"I hope this gives hope to victims and survivors everywhere, that we are one step closer to justice. Because one win is a win for all of us," McGowan said. "It shows that it can be done."

