If you don't already follow Lin-Manuel Miranda on Twitter, please stop everything and do so immediately. Yes, Miranda is known best for his groundbreaking creation of Hamilton, but the composer is also the king of Twitter affirmations. Don't believe me? This fall—at the request of his massive fan base—Miranda is compiling his most-loved Tweets into a book.

Gmorning, Gnight! Little Pep Talks for Me & You will feature a curation of Miranda's now-famous morning and evening affirmations. "Before he inspired the world with Hamilton and was catapulted to international fame, Lin-Manuel Miranda was inspiring his Twitter followers with words of encouragement at the beginning and end of each day," the press release reads. "He wrote these original sayings, aphorisms, and poetry for himself as much as for others."

Better yet, the collection will feature custom illustrations by Jonny Sun (another Twitter artist). "I could not be more excited for this and i'm so happy with it and so excited for everyone to see it and i'm so grateful to @Lin_Manuel," Sun confirmed on Twitter. "We've been working on it in secret for so long!!!"

Gmorning!

A bit of news—

At YOUR request, we made a book of the Gmornings & Gnights!

Illustrations by @jonnysun!

Available October 23!

We love you!https://t.co/ZSMEA8E7lU pic.twitter.com/uLLXY3JPXP — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 17, 2018

And while you'll have to wait until Oct. 23 to snag your official copy, you can join me right this very second in reading through some of Miranda's most-inspiring affirmations, below.

Good morning.

Do NOT get stuck in the comments section of life today.

Make, do, create the things.

Let others tussle it out.

Vamos! — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 12, 2016

Good night.

Take a breath.

Then another.

Repeat.

Shake off the day.

Sweet dreams. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 26, 2016

Gmorning.

You’re burning up.

Apply kindness, like a cool washcloth on the back of the neck.

Walk away from your screen every 4-6 hours.

Liquids.

Popsicles.

Kindness.

Rest, love — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 13, 2018

Gnight from the older version of you

Who remembers the very moment you are in right now

And is grinning from ear to ear, because

you have no idea about

the wonders ahead — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 12, 2018