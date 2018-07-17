Today's Top Stories
1
Halsey Is Letting Life Happen
Crocs
2
You Can Get High-Heeled Crocs Now
3
Did the Queen Troll Trump With Her Brooch?
4
27 Fall Cocktails for When It Starts to Cool Down
5
Why Face Oil Will Give You the Best Skin Ever

Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Gmorning, Gnight!' Is the Little Book of Pep Talks You Need

You'll be able to pick it up this fall.

Getty Images

If you don't already follow Lin-Manuel Miranda on Twitter, please stop everything and do so immediately. Yes, Miranda is known best for his groundbreaking creation of Hamilton, but the composer is also the king of Twitter affirmations. Don't believe me? This fall—at the request of his massive fan base—Miranda is compiling his most-loved Tweets into a book.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Gmorning, Gnight! Little Pep Talks for Me & You will feature a curation of Miranda's now-famous morning and evening affirmations. "Before he inspired the world with Hamilton and was catapulted to international fame, Lin-Manuel Miranda was inspiring his Twitter followers with words of encouragement at the beginning and end of each day," the press release reads. "He wrote these original sayings, aphorisms, and poetry for himself as much as for others."

Better yet, the collection will feature custom illustrations by Jonny Sun (another Twitter artist). "I could not be more excited for this and i'm so happy with it and so excited for everyone to see it and i'm so grateful to @Lin_Manuel," Sun confirmed on Twitter. "We've been working on it in secret for so long!!!"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And while you'll have to wait until Oct. 23 to snag your official copy, you can join me right this very second in reading through some of Miranda's most-inspiring affirmations, below.


Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below


Related Story
11 Must-Read Books for the Beach

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
Meghan and Harry Visit Nelson Mandela Exhibition
Everything We Know About 'The Crown' Season 3
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
UnREAL, Season Four Surprise—'UnREAL' Season Four Just Dropped
Recap: 'Sharp Objects' Episode 2: "Dirt"
Princess Charlotte Is the Star of New Royal Pics
See Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle At Wimbledon
us-entertainment-tony-awards-arrivals-theatre-award Now Scarlett Johansson Won't Play a Trans Man
A 'Downton Abbey' Movie Is Coming
Serena, Meghan, and Kate at Wimbledon!
Jonathan Van Ness Queer Eye The Queer Eye Cast Reacts to Their Emmy Nomination