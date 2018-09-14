All this riding public transport, drinking cheap coffee, having to pack your own lunch for work—it’s almost like you weren’t destined by royalty. But, if we’ve learnt anything from Disney, it’s that it's never to be late to become a princess. So, prepare to step into your rightfully regal shoes as a royal tiara worthy of Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle is going up for sale—and it could totally be yours with a loan or two.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kate’s personal tiara collection is enough to leave any grown woman weeping, while Meghan’s special wedding day tiara is so stunning that it’s going on display at Windsor castle. You might not be able to borrow theirs this weekend, but the rare, double-layer tiara is now available via auction at Bonhams, London. It bears intriguing royal connections, once belonging to a lady-in-waiting of Spanish Queen Victoria Eugenia, the wife of Alfonso XIII. People report that the piece was designed by the Spanish royal jewelry Ansorena at the beginning of the 20th century, and has been in the family for over 110 years.

It’s a fairytale design that wouldn’t have looked out of place at any of the royal weddings, featuring an intricate design of diamond wreaths and flowers. It’s set with endless single and rose-cut diamonds, and mounted in platinum with a total 33.5 carats. In other words, it’d suit you rather nicely.

Bonhams

As a cute bonus to complete your new, understated Duchess look, the lower diadem detaches from the tiara frame to be worn as a matching choker. Chic, non?

But, now comes the bad news. According to London auction house Bonhams, it’s expected to fetch between a cool $103,000 and $160,000 when it goes on sale. Ahh, surely a bargain to live out your Duchess fantasy, right?