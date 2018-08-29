Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress and Tiara Will Be Starring In a New IRL Exhibition

Thought your vacation plans were sorted? Think again. You’re now booking the next available flight to England and preparing to live your royal wedding fantasy, because it’s been announced that Meghan Markle’s actual, real life wedding dress and her bridal tiara will be the main attraction at a new royal exhibition, set to open at the very location where she and Prince Harry tied the knot—Windsor Castle.

Fans of the royal family will be given a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get up close and personal with Meghan’s show-stopping Givenchy gown, having admired it from afar during the Duke and Duchess’s wedding back in May. After rumors of the exhibition first surfaced last month, it's been confirmed that her iconic bridal look, designed by Clare Waight Keller, will be featured at the castle from October in an exhibition that will run through until January.

Alongside the dress will be Meghan’s exquisite 16-ft long veil, embroidered with the flora of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, along with the diamond and platinum bandeau tiara that was lent to her by The Queen for her big day. The Meghan tribute will also be accompanied by an identical uniform to the suit worn by Prince Harry.

In an announcement by the Royal Collection Trust, it was also confirmed that "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" will then move to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will open in June next year. Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the exhibition in order to see Meghan's bridal dress (duh), and royal wedding fever has already seen a somewhat crazy 92 per cent rise in bookings at the British castle this year.

No, you're not allowed to pay a little extra to be able to try on the dress and tiara for yourself—but pressing your nose up against the glass and seeing it with your own eyes would be almost as exciting, right?