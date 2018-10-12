Kavanaugh Protest
Today's Top Stories
1
It's Not Too Late to Protect Reproductive Freedom
image
2
Body Language Expert Breaks Down Will & Kate's PDA
image
3
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, October 12 Edition
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
4
The Best-Dressed Guests at Eugenie's Wedding
image
5
The Ultimate Travel Guide to Washington Depot, CT

The First Teaser Trailer for Disney's Live-Action 'Aladdin' Is Here

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
YouTube

The latest Disney animated classic to get the live-action remake treatment is Aladdin and the studio has finally released a first look at the movie.

Much like its animated-to-live-action predecessor Beauty and the Beast, the live-action Aladdin remake appears to be a shot-by-shot remake of the original, at least based on the teaser trailer Disney released on Thursday.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The live-action adaptation of Aladdin has been in works at Disney for a while and the production has already had its share of controversy. In September 2017, the studio was hit with criticism following the announcement that a white character, named Prince Anders and played by Billy Magnussen, had been added to the live-action remake (which is, of course, proof that it won't be an exact copy of the animated film). Twitter reactions to the casting announcement were fast and, in many cases, harsh.

Disney announced the film's main cast in July 2017, at its D23 Expo. Canadian actor Mena Massoud was cast in the title role as lovable street rat Aladdin, and British actress Naomi Scott was chosen to play Princess Jasmine.

Will Smith, who is playing the Genie, taking over the iconic role originated by Robin Williams in the 1992 classic, posted the first photo from the new movie's set in September 2017. And, we have to be honest, it looks like the cast is having a blast putting the movie together:

image
Facebook

"We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family," Smith captioned the photo on Facebook. "Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin my Genie on. Here we go!"

Watch the first teaser trailer for yourself below:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
image
Meet Disney's Live Action 'Aladdin' Cast
image
Twitter Reacts to Disney's New Aladdin Controversy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
image Why Some Celebs Missed Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image
15 Products That Benefit Breast Cancer Charities
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Body Language Expert Breaks Down Will & Kate's PDA
image
The Best Royal Wedding Dresses Ever
image
The Cutest Moments From Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image William and Kate Had PDA at Eugenie's Wedding
image These Are the Best Shows on Netflix Right Now
Doctor Who Series 11 Why The New 'Doctor Who' Is Revolutionary
MCX100118_126 Female Choreographers Are Taking Back the Ballet
image The All-Time Best and Worst Horror Movie Remakes